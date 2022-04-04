Sustainability in Entrepreneurship: Green Startups

In recent years sustainability has become increasingly more important. It’s on the forefront of many people’s minds and large companies have had little choice but to implement changes in their businesses to meet the demands of consumers, and startups are paying attention.

Entrepreneurs are beginning to shift their focus towards new and innovative ideas that have sustainability at its core. It’s a necessary action to take, as it’s not just consumers that want a greener future for business, but job seekers too.

Sustainability is Essential for New Businesses

In a recent IONOS study exploring entrepreneurship in the USA, 90% of the survey’s participants attributed huge significance to the topic of sustainability and stated that going green in business is essential in creating a positive image for customers. The same study also found that this a huge bonus when competing with other brands.

There has already been a major shift in attitudes for entrepreneurs considering sustainability, and it seems inevitable that more green businesses will continue to spring up in the future if what the study has discovered holds up.

“Recycling, packaging, businesses are changing all of those things because that’s what consumers want.” – Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

Fair production, sustainable packaging, and durability are just some of the thing’s customers look out for when buying new products. Entrepreneurs and new startups have listened and are starting to consider the environmental impact of their business plans.

Is Going Green Genuine?

Are new startups genuinely interested in sustainability and bettering the world or does going green have more to do with staying relevant and competing with other brands? And does it really matter?

Business has always been about supply and demand. If consumers want sustainable products and services, it’s only normal that businesses will evolve to meet the needs of the consumer. So long as greenwashing becomes less of a problem, sustainable startups can only be a good thing.

