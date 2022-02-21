6 Tips on How to Spend Less on Utilities

Owning a home provides a sense of security, stability, and comfort. However, it also comes at a high cost. Apart from making monthly mortgage payments and spending money on repairs and maintenance, you also have recurring utility bills to deal with.

At most, you will have to spend at least $400 on energy and water. If you have a growing family, the number could rise along with your utility consumption. Fortunately, there are a few ways that can help you save money on utility costs.

Upgrade your lighting

If you have been living in your home for more than a decade, consider upgrading your lights to energy-efficient bulbs. For this, you have the option between CFL and LED bulbs which consume less energy but generate a brighter illumination. In addition, these lights last longer so you won’t have to spend on replacement bulbs now and then.

Install a programmable thermostat

A programmable thermostat offers a wide range of cost-saving features. It allows for greater climate control through zoned heating and cooling. Not only that, this piece of tech can adjust room temperatures automatically based on indoor conditions. This can be convenient since you won’t have to waste time bringing the indoor temperature to your preferred level.

Patch up any cracks and gaps

During the summer and winter months, you will have to rely on your HVAC unit to provide you with optimal cooling and heating. However, you could end up wasting money if there are air leaks around your home. To get the most out of your HVAC system without spending above your utility budget, consider weatherstripping your windows and applying caulk on gaps and holes where cables and pipes run through. By sealing up your home, you can prevent cool or hot air from escaping.

Shift to a more affordable energy plan

One of the best ways to reduce your electricity bills is to opt-out of your current energy provider. This would make sense if you notice that your monthly bills are going up even if you haven’t changed your consumption habits. You can shop around for energy plans at rates you can afford. If you are in Texas, consider getting a fixed-rate plan from companies like Energy Texas that offer 100% renewable energy at lower prices.

Upgrade your appliances

Although buying new household appliances seems counterintuitive, it could help you save more money in the long run. That’s because outdated appliances tend to consume more power. On top of that, they may not perform like they used to, so it’s better that you swap these for Energy Star-rated appliances. The long-term energy savings should outweigh the cost of purchasing them.

Keep track of your consumption

It’s important to monitor how much energy and water you’re consuming every month. Reducing your utility bills boils down to your consumption habits. Even if you have bought the latest appliances and replaced your energy provider, learning to unplug electronics after use or adjusting your weather heater goes a long way.

If you want to save more money each month, consider these tips so you can bring your $400 utility budget further down.

