All-on-4 is a technology in the field of dental implants that attempts to be a money and time-efficient alternative to dental implants. This procedure is more suitable for individuals who have lost nearly all or all of their teeth and want a quick fix that is also affordable.



What Are All-on-4 Dental Implants?

All-on-4 Dental Implants are a practice in dentistry that merges between dentures and dental implants to give patients an affordable alternative to traditional individual implants. Without compromising on any of the benefits of dental implants, all on 4 utilizes minimal materials to provide maximum comfort and practicality. The structure of an all-on-4 dental consists of a denture supported by up to four dental implants.



The placement of the root implants is what makes this technique efficient. Typically, dentists place the implants at a 90⁰ angle. But with the all-on-4, the implants that go on either end of the jaw is placed at angle of either 45⁰ or 35⁰.



This unusual placement allows the implants to handle much more pressure. Hence, with the dentures you can carry on eating your favorite foods without dietary restrictions. It also provides very good security and stability giving your natural-looking smile good longevity.



All-on-4 Dental Implants Cost to Value Analysis



Are all-on-4 dental implants worth it? Let us review them in comparison to other options to conclude the all-on-4 dental implants cost to value ratio.



1- In Terms of Aesthetics

In terms of aesthetics, the dentures in dental implants are fully customizable, from the shape to the shade, to give you an extremely looking smile. So, in this aspect, it’s on the same it balances with individual implants as well as traditional dentures.



2- In Terms of Stability

In terms of stability, all-on-4 dental implants are extremely stable in comparison to traditional dentures. They are non-removable and can handle the force of chewing and talking without coming off. So in this aspects, the all-on-4 dental implants cost to value ratio is ideal. They have the stability of traditional dental implants but come at a significantly reduced price.



3- In Terms of Procedure Time

With the advanced technologies currently available in the field of dentistry, procedure time is rarely an issue with an procedure. Even traditional dental implants that typically take 6 months now can be done in a matter of less than 3 days with technologies such as the CAD/CAM which you can find at the leading Dentakay Clinic in Istanbul of Turkey. To learn more about immediate implants and all-on-4 dental implants, you can book a free online consultation with the experts at Dentakay.



Likewise, with the all-on-4 dental implants, you can get your full set of teeth professionally tailored to the intricate contours of your mouth in a just a few days. So again, in regards to procedure time, the all-on-4 dental implants cost to value ratio is also decent.

4- In Terms of Longevity

The all-on-4 dental implants can last up to 15 years. Unlike traditional implants that require re-fitting nearly annually due to consistent bone density loss, all-on-4 dental implants can last up to a decade and half similar to traditional individual implants. This is because the four implants that are strategically placed around the jaw stimulate circulation around the jawbone and hence preventing its deterioration.

