Visiting local breweries in The Netherlands: a guide

The Netherlands is a country full of beauty, history, and culture. From the iconic windmills to the canals of Amsterdam, it has something for everyone to enjoy. But there is more to the Netherlands than just its beautiful landscape – it is also home to some of the best breweries. The unique beer-making tradition of the Dutch, as well as all the breathtaking sites, make this land amazing.

Many breweries here make unique and delicious brews, and visiting them is an excellent way to experience Dutch culture. And you can enjoy the places by driving through the scenic roads with Car Rental BB&L. They offer reliable and trusted car rental services for your trip, with different cars available for your suitable needs. If you are touring inside Amsterdam, however, cycling is the way to go.

Breweries in the Netherlands

Oedipus Brewing

Oedipus Brewin located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands offers a variety of craft beer styles to enjoy. Established by four friends, the brewery is primarily known for its unique labels like Thai Thai and Mama. It has its taproom and private beer-tasting options with personal tours organized professionally for its guests. To add to the beer taste, you can find the world’s best burgers from the chef here to relish. Visitors can mingle in the spacious brewery while enjoying their favourite beverage.

Brouwerij Troost

Whether you’re visiting for a weekend or planning an extension, the best Dutch craft beers at Brouwerij Troost can be one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll ever have. With over 3-4 branches spread all over the Netherlands, the brewery offers an exceptional experience to its customers. The seats are placed between the tanks, giving you a closer experience of the brewery. Filled with fun, delicious drinks, and unforgettable memories, it is a must-see place to visit.

Bird Brewery

Bird Brewery offers a unique atmosphere and creative brewing experience. Visitors can take part in beer tastings and enjoy the tasting room of Bird Brewery within the Diemer Forest. It offers over 20 speciality beers and a special menu that one can enjoy with nature sounds and bird watching outside. It also has a brew lab that allows visitors to taste test batches or new batches, or even those who love the process can try their hands on brewing.

Butcher’s Tears

Butcher’s Tears is a new and well-known brewery in Amsterdam-Zuid’s industrial space. It offers an array of distinctive brews specially invented for its customers. You will find the place crowded with enthusiastic locals and tourists. The tasting room is open on Sundays and Wednesdays for guests to relish the new flavours. It is also renowned for live music and games offered there for its customers.

De Bierfabriek

This world-class brewery is a host to some of the best house-brewed beers. Along with this, the brewery also has a restaurant that offers mouth-watering delicacies in barbecue style. The place is welcoming for friends and family, making it a perfect setup for any event or gathering. It is a delightful experience to try when visiting the Netherlands. It is a place to enjoy the varieties of beer and the best food in town.

Comments

comments