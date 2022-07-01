Dr. Ryan Shelton Zenith Labs Research Director Shares 7 Ways Meditation Helps Mental Health

Millions of people around the world suffer from some form of mental illness. Depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder- are just a few conditions that can make life incredibly difficult. While medication and therapy are often effective treatments, they aren’t for everyone. Some people find that meditation is a better solution for them. In this blog post, Dr. Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs will discuss seven ways meditation can help improve mental health!

What Is Meditation?

Meditation is a practice in which an individual trains the mind or induces a mode of consciousness, either to realize some benefit or the reason to acknowledge its content without becoming identified with that content simply. There are many different types of meditation, each with its methods and purposes.

For example, mindfulness meditation focuses on mindfulness, or the awareness of one’s thoughts, feelings, and surroundings without judgment. Other popular types of meditation include transcendental Meditation, Vipassana Meditation, and Zazen Meditation. While there are many different types of meditation, they all share the common goal of calming the mind and promoting inner peace.

How To Practice Meditation

There are several vital steps to take to practice meditation effectively. The first step is to find a quiet, comfortable space where you can be at peace and undisturbed. This might be a private room in your home or a secluded corner of the local park. Next, you should choose a time of day when you are most relaxed and focused, ideally between early morning and mid-afternoon.

Once you have set aside some time for your meditation session, it’s essential to prepare your body for stillness by taking off any extra layers of clothing, pulling your hair back in a ponytail, and clearing away any distractions or devices that could divert your attention from yourself and your breathing. You might also want to participate in a brief stretching routine beforehand to limber up and get the blood flowing.

Finally, the key to meditating effectively is to stay focused on your breath as it flows in and out of your body. Inhale deeply through the nose, feeling the cool breath fill every inch of your lungs; then exhale slowly through the mouth with satisfaction as all of that tension melts away. With regular practice, meditation can help increase focus, clarity, and overall well-being.

How Does Meditation Help Mental Health?

There are many ways in which meditation can help improve mental health. Below, we will discuss seven of the most common benefits:

Meditation can help improve mental clarity

When you meditate, Dr. Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs says your mind is allowed to rest and rejuvenate. This can help improve mental clarity and focus. If you have been struggling with making decisions or solving problems, meditation may be able to help!

It can boost your mood and make you feel happier

If you are struggling with depression or anxiety, meditation can be a great way to lift your spirits. Meditation promotes happiness and well-being by releasing endorphins (the “feel-good” hormone) into the brain.

It can help you focus and be more productive

If you have trouble staying focused on tasks, meditation can help. Meditation helps train the mind to focus and be more present at the moment. This can lead to improved productivity at work or school.

It can increase self-awareness and compassion

Meditation allows you to step back from your thoughts and observe them without judgment. This can help you become more aware of your thoughts and feelings and those of others. Additionally, meditation can help increase feelings of compassion and understanding for yourself and others.

Meditation can reduce stress and anxiety levels

One of the most common benefits of meditation is that it can help reduce stress and anxiety levels. Meditation works by calming the mind and slowing down racing thoughts. This can lead to a reduction in stress and anxiety symptoms.

It can improve sleep quality

If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, meditation may be able to help. Meditation can help calm the mind and promote relaxation. This can lead to improved sleep quality and quantity.

It can lower blood pressure

Meditation has been shown to lower blood pressure by promoting relaxation. If you have high blood pressure, meditation may be a helpful way to reduce your risk of health complications.

Where To Find More Information About Meditation

If you are interested in learning more about meditation and how it can help improve mental health, many resources are available. You can talk to your doctor or a mental health professional, look for classes or groups in your community, or find information online.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, while the benefits of meditation are vast and varied, the practice can undoubtedly be advantageous for individuals looking to improve their mental clarity, mood, productivity, self-awareness, compassion, and stress levels. Additionally, those who suffer from hypertension or poor sleep quality may find relief through regular meditation. Though the research on meditation is still growing and more comprehensive studies are needed to make any definitive claims about its effects on human health, what we know thus far is promising enough to consider incorporating it into our daily routines.

