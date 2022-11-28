When Is It Better to Choose a Villa in Dubai Hills

Dubai Hills Estate opens up endless opportunities for recreation and life in one of the largest projects of developers Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding. Feel the atmosphere of an oasis of calm and start the best part of your life in Dubai right now – investigate cost of villas in Dubai Hills.

Buying a house in Dubai Hills will be a great solution for those who seek harmony with themselves. Here you can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city, enjoy the enchanting landscapes and just relax playing golf. Dubai Hills is the perfect space to live and relax. There is a picturesque championship golf course with 18 holes in the adjacent territory. It also houses the Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Hills Park. All this enhances the beauty and emphasizes the value of the property, making this place an ideal suburb of the metropolis. Hurry up to buy a house in Dubai Hills on favorable terms.

Villa Types in Dubai Hills Estate

The project consists of villas, townhouses, mid-rise houses, and residential plots and is located on an area equal to 200 football fields. No community in the region can boast of such dimensions. Buildings in Dubai Hills, as a separate art form, can surprise anyone with their beauty and harmony.

The Dubai Hills community provides a smart approach to a healthy lifestyle. There are many open green areas, wide sidewalks and areas for active and quiet recreation. The houses are sold together with well-maintained parks, lawns and gardens.

Despite the closed community, you will find a large range of villas with unique architecture. Each home at Dubai Hills Estate is the epitome of elegance, complete with stylish furnishings and décor. The price of a villa in Dubai Hills depends on the total area of ​​the property, the number of rooms and individual parameters, which may vary depending on the specific option.

Dubai Hills Estate is the first phase of development in Dubai’s new MBR City area, where the leading companies Emaar and Meraas Holding act as developers. As planned, the project will be a combination of residential areas, gardens and parks, a golf course, pedestrian and bicycle paths. The area allocated for development is more than 11 million sq.m.

It is planned to build 4,600 villas, 22,000 apartments, and 197 sq.m. for office buildings. In addition, the gated community will include a massive 143 sqm Dubai Hills Mall, a huge golf course overlooking the Burj Khalifa, hotels and 45 jogging and cycling trails, and a tennis academy with open and closed courts

Area Description and Amenities

With all the planned and completed construction, life in the gated community promises to be relaxed and family friendly. The abundance of parks and open spaces will allow you to enjoy privacy, spend time on picnics, and have a barbecue.



Dubai Hills is divided into 3 areas:

A golf course surrounded with 97 villas and 300 mansions that belong to the Parkways & Fairways complex. This is the central part of the region.

The north end is adjacent to Al Khail Road and will feature two shopping centres, mid-rise residential complexes built along a 7 km boulevard with many shops and restaurants.

The third zone is a dense development of townhouses and villas in 2 communities: Sidra and Maple. Sidra also consists of 3 phases: the first presents 170 villas, the second – 160, the third – approximately 145 villas.

Besides, there are many options for apartments that vary in size and are suitable for purchase as an investment. Dubai Hills, being the first project launched on the territory of the district, is currently still under development, but some buildings and complexes are already fully completed and ready for occupancy. Sidra is one of them. Dubai Hills Estate is rich in lush landscaping, including a large 18-hole golf course operated by The Address Hotels & Resorts, which is a world-class golf course.

Reel Cinemas opened in Dubai Hills in June 2020. In a difficult time of social distancing, this has helped people to have fun and take care of safety. Another attraction of this area is Dubai Hills Park. This is the largest park in any community. Little residents can play all day while their parents relax and enjoy nature.

It is best to come to personally inspect the villas offered for sale in winter, unless you live in a tropical country. In the summer, temperatures in Dubai can easily exceed 40 degrees – with such heat, it is best to stay in an air-conditioned room or, in extreme cases, in the shade on the beach, armed with sunburn cream. But it is preferable to go to see the villas at a more comfortable temperature, which is kept in winter: +25 – +30 degrees Celsius.

Dubai Hills is very popular with families with small children, as the area has four schools, a huge park with playgrounds, a volleyball court, tennis court, skate park, bike paths, swimming pools and landscaped recreational areas with hammocks. Young professionals who prefer a dynamic life will be able to escape from everyday worries here. Given that the project is still under construction, this place is also very attractive for investors.

Many joke that residents of Dubai Hills can not leave the area anywhere, because the community has everything you need to spend your leisure time or meet the needs of life. Here are some of the best schools, medical centers, religious institutions, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas and entertainment centers. The construction of the Dubai Hills Mall is nearing completion. It is said that it will be the largest shopping and entertainment center in the emirate. The closest beach to Dubai Hills is JBR Beach. It is only 16 minutes away.

Shopping Centers and Malls in Dubai Hills

The highly anticipated Dubai Hills Mall opened in 2020. It boasts an abundance of restaurants and shopping departments – a total of more than 650 outlets. Family entertainment, as well as a cinema and a concert venue on the territory of the shopping center itself, will allow you to have a good rest while shopping. The shopping center is easily accessible from different locations via Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street.

This mall rivals the famous Mall of the Emirate, which is only a 10 minute drive from Dubai Hills residents. Other malls such as Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Mall and Oasis Center are located 20 minutes from the area. The mall in Dubai Hills has its own hypermarket for daily purchases. Residents can also head to nearby areas to shop at one of Dubai’s best supermarkets. The southern part of Al Barsha has West Zone Fresh, Aswaaq supermarket and Blackberr grocery store). Al Barsha is home to Al Douri Mart, a Carrefour store and a Sunrise supermarket.

Purchasing Real Estate in Dubai Hills

Now is the perfect time for investing in real estate: property prices are growing, and this upward trend stays long-term. Ax Capital experts can assist you in choosing the right property type and all the documents needed for a purchase. Please contact Ax Capital experts via their website or just call them at any time you need help.

Comments

comments