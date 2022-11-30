People who have substance abuse addictions often show signs and have symptoms that are easy to recognize as addictive behaviour patterns. In some cases, however, an addict may be able to hide their alcohol or drug dependence. Even though your loved one may hike, eat well, take vitamins and drink green juice, there can be an underlying problem might not be addressed. Unless an addict gets therapy or treatment, they may jeopardize relationships, their jobs, finances, and social circles.

What Is Substance Abuse Addiction?

Addiction to drugs and alcohol, often referred to as substance use disorder or substance abuse disorder, affects the person’s brain and behaviour in a negative way. Over time, an addict will lose control of using the substance, causing significant problems in their life. Substance use disorder has detrimental effects physically, emotionally, and psychologically, and if left untreated, can cause serious problems like liver disease, loss of a job or family, and financial stress.

Substance abuse counselors and treatment centers can help people in need overcome their addictions. Your first step in helping a person recover from substance use disorder is knowing how to spot an addict. Keep in mind that signs and symptoms can vary from person to person, but the following are common.

Physical Signs and Symptoms

Because of the chemical nature of alcohol and drugs, they can create visible signs, including:

Bloodshot or glassy eyes.

Poor coordination.

Slurred speech.

Puffy or bloated face.

Sleep issues.

Weight gain, especially around the midsection.

Unusual pupil size.

A decline in personal hygiene.

Physical signs can also be an indication of other medical issues. If your loved one exhibits any of the above signs, have them checked by their local doctor for a diagnosis.

Psychological Symptoms

While physical symptoms of addiction can harm the body, psychological symptoms can cause harm to others or lead the addict to serious depression. If you notice the person misusing drugs or alcohol and they exhibit the following signs, seek help immediately:

Feelings of hopelessness.

Poor judgment.

Aggressive, defensive, or agitated behaviour.

Mood swings.

Memory problems.

Paranoia.

Depression.

Inability to focus or concentrate.

Mental disorders .

Behavioural and Social Signs

People who have substance use disorder often begin to withdraw from society, continue to misuse drugs and alcohol, and put using the substance above other aspects of their life, including family, job, responsibilities, and hobbies. This has been a growing problem for people of all walks of life, including sustainabilists, since Covid began. Also younger people depressed about climate change and global warming may be more inclined to abuse substances, which are legal or illegal. Behavioural signs of addiction may include:

Being secretive about how much they have had to drink or the amount of drug they’ve used.

Arriving late to work.

Poor performance or making mistakes on the job.

Using the substance even though it’s detrimental to their life.

Not socializing with friends or family.

Losing interest in going to events and not engaging in their hobbies.

Not wanting to spend time with the family.

Becoming reclusive.

While some addicts display specific traits or behaviours, there is no foolproof strategy or formula on how to spot an addict. However, if the person you’re concerned about has substance abuse addiction in their family or exhibits behavior patterns that may suggest they have an addiction, they need professional help. Reaching out for therapy and treatment can help the person you care about getting and staying sober.

Comments

comments