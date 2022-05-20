9 Tips to be Eco-Friendly When Traveling

In this day and age, people are taking more steps to not only limit the damage they do to the environment around them but also to improve it where they can. Eco-holidays have become a way to enjoy some time in a foreign country while still keeping your carbon footprint low.

You also don’t have to travel far to enjoy an eco-friendly adventure, as top holiday destinations around the globe are making changes so they can do their part. Here are 9 ways to be eco-friendly, no matter where you travel.

Choose the Right Airline

You can start your eco journey before you even take off. Many airlines such as KLM and Qatar now use biofuels to limit the amount of pollution they put in the air. A quick Google search will also tell you which other airlines do this. Saudia airline, for instance, just started flying carbon positive for a change.

Also, avoid flying too much. If you have the money, it is far too easy to say “we’ll just fly” somewhere that is more than close enough to get to some other way; don’t travel by air when you don’t have to. In other words, choose a staycation.

Walk and Cycle More

While using a taxi or renting a car is quick and efficient, walking or cycling when possible is a great way to be eco-friendly. There are many cities around the world, especially in Europe, where you can now rent electric bikes for the whole day.

Not only are you getting some exercise, but walking or cycling doesn’t pollute at all, unlike cars or motorcycles.

Stay at an Eco-Resort/Hotel

There are hundreds, if not thousands of hotels and resorts worldwide that have become almost entirely eco-friendly. These hotels can be found in major cities and out in the country and are often cheaper than regular hotels.

While you may have to get used to using a compost toilet, not having hot water, or being able to shower inside, these hotels ensure you work with the environment, not against it.

Conserve Water & Electricity

Many of us can admit to going overboard when staying at a hotel. You leave lights on without thinking, take multiple baths a day, or use water or electricity without thinking. It is still important to conserve electricity and water, even if or when you don’t have to foot the bill.

Travel at Off-Peak Times

There have been multiple examples of famous tourist attractions closing due to too many visitors and said visitors causing damage to the site. To avoid this, and avoid contributing to it, choose to travel in off-peak times.

While this may require you to go when a country is too hot or too cold, you can visit all the spots and see all the sights without doing the same damage. You usually get big discounts in off peak times as well.

Visit Somewhere That Needs Support

Traveling somewhere that needs your money helps that city or country build back up again, especially after a natural disaster. It is essential to know that just because a natural disaster has happened in a region, it doesn’t mean there is nowhere to stay.

While you may need to make sacrifices, you can still have an unforgettable holiday in some countries that may be seen as “undesirable.” Some people are drawn to eco-volunteerism and arrange ways to volunteer before the journey.

Support Local Businesses

If you are traveling somewhere like Thailand, which has delicious street food, why would you spend your money at Mcdonald’s? Supporting local businesses and vendors is one of the best and easiest ways to put money back into local economies.

Avoid Wild Animal Experiences

With regards to wildlife, it is far too easy to be tempted by cheap animal experiences. Whether it is a one-on-one encounter with a lion or tiger cubs or riding on an elephant, nine times out of ten, these experiences are proven to be filled with animal abuse and mistreatment.

If a reservation or sanctuary does the work for the right reasons, they won’t offer these one-on-one experiences as they know it is terrible for the animal. This is also an easy way to spot which sanctuaries you should support and which to avoid.

Volunteer

Volunteering or helping in a way is another simple and brilliant way to help a community. You can also do something much more low-key, such as picking up litter while you’re at the beach or walking around.

As mentioned, you can also volunteer for a day to help look after animals at a shelter or cook food at a soup kitchen. Once again, one of the best ways to be eco-friendly is to put work back into the community you are part of, even if it’s temporary.

