Development Of Mobile Apps For Delivery: Groceries, Food, Goods, And Parcels

Why do more and more companies decide to make a delivery app? First, spending time shopping will not be efficient. Many people send each other keys, documents, and small packages by cab. As the foot courier industry develops, this service will become cheaper and more and more in demand.

Mobile app for delivery and logistics organization optimizes work processes, automates activities, and reduces company costs. Hence, its launch helps to establish communication with clients, increase loyalty, and expand the audience. Implementation of new technologies is an investment in the future of a transportation and logistics company.

You can solve several tasks: the level of service and maintenance is increased, drivers’ work is controlled, effective logistics are organized, paperwork is arranged, and much more. Thanks to applications for detailed accounting, controlling the logistics chain, transportation costs, and other data. In other words, the introduction of transport applications creates maximum comfort and benefits.

If your business has its delivery service or is planning to launch one, you just need to make a delivery app to automate processes. Consumers will find it convenient to order and pay for the service through it, and couriers will be able to receive tasks and navigate the area. Contact us to discuss the cost and terms of developing such an app for your company.

What kind of business needs a delivery app first of all?

restaurants;

cafes;

grocery stores;

pharmacies;

online stores;

courier services;

cab services.

Why Should I Launch an Application Now?

The share of smartphone usage continues to grow rapidly and exceeds the percentage of computer usage (65% vs. 30%). The app allows employees to speed up their work and make it mobile. As a result, the employee can make more orders and bring in more profits.

Developing your mobile app for your delivery service will help you effectively accomplish some goals. You should order your product for iOS and Android if you want to:

raise brand awareness

raise brand image in the eyes of consumers;

create a strong sense of customer loyalty and trust in the company and its services;

build a long-term relationship with the customer;

keep in touch with the consumer at any time, wherever he is;

expand the geography of the delivery service;

give the potential customer easy access to your contact information;

notify your target audience of offers and promotions promptly;

build a portrait of your customer with statistical data.

Developing Mobile Delivery Apps

There is a list of items developers implement when they make a delivery app:

Work with orders. A simple interface will help to take and track orders easily. Meal Designer. It allows you to add additional options to the product, such as changing the ingredients. Online payment with the ability to connect to a suitable payment system. Integration with CRM. It is possible to register every customer automatically registered in the database. Push-notifications will allow you to send advertising, service, and informational notifications to your users without limitations and extra costs for SMS. Promotions. All information about promotional offers and discounts for a user on one screen. Bonus or cashback system. Users can earn bonuses by registering in the app, placing orders, inviting friends, or transferring their rewards to another user. Promo codes. With the ability to set the period of their activation and deactivation, automatically change the purchase terms when using a promo code, determine the amount from which the promo code will be valid, etc. Notification via SMM and messengers allows the user to obtain delivery information conveniently via social networks.

Make a Delivery App: Stages of Developing a Mobile App

Let’s find out how to make a delivery app? But, first, let’s look at each of the stages.

Initial Project Evaluation

We study the project and consider the options for achieving your business goals, after which we create a quote and an estimate.

Drawing up the TOR and the development contract.

Before creating a delivery app, it is crucial to write down specific dates, terms, conditions, costs, and a list of work to make a delivery app.

The Analytics Phase

For the app to perform all the business tasks, we study all the information you provide about the required functionality, design, references, etc. Then, the analyst selects the right technical solutions and develops a system architecture for the project, which the developers will rely on.

Make a Delivery App: a Working Prototype

We develop a map of user paths through the application, make block diagrams, draw schematic prototypes of screens, and approve them with the client. This design allows the application’s basic functionality to reveal itself early. Then, if necessary, the team may apply changes quickly and efficiently as they still make a delivery app at this stage.

Design

We create the design of all of the application elements, taking into account the peculiarities of the perception of mobile users and the requirements of iOS and Android platforms.

Make a Delivery App: Looks

Direct development of the software is a part of the app.

Testing

After the developers finish making a delivery app, test it for errors or bugs and its stability on the devices.

Launch and Maintenance

After testing and making sure that it works correctly and going through all the approval steps, you may publish the app. The project is technically supported until we are 100% sure that everything goes according to plan.

Average Timeframe for Delivery Service Application Development

Ready-made solution (development of an application with basic functionality): 10 to 20 days. Deployment to the App Store: from 7 to 14 days (each app is reviewed by Apple specialists individually). Google Play placement: 2 hours (application is checked only for viruses). The average working time of the application is 20 days.

Platforms

Making a delivery app cross-platform is not a problem today. Mobile delivery service can work on devices with the following platforms:

iOS. The iPhone and iPad support the app. Android. Apps support all Android smartphones.

Additional Functionality

Suppose you have specific requirements for the design and functionality of the application. In that case, you can order its creation with careful study of the characteristics of your business and your wishes. Modern specialists are ready to make a delivery app for any delivery service.

