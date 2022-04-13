Smart home technology in the Middle East

Increasing digitalization has increased the proliferation of Smart devices around the world. Thanks to the limitless possibilities for new inventions. This technology can be used not only to connect any device via WI-FI or Bluetooth to play slots online, but also to make your life easier. Whether you need it or not.

Smart Home technology appeals differently according to regions.

One promising smart home market is the Middle East. Forecasts put its value at $1.86 billion by the end of 2022. The fastest-growing smart home market segments are video surveillance, intrusion detection, and fire detection. Revenues from these applications may reach $332 million by 2022. This compares with $91 million in 2017.

In Africa, revenues are expected to show annual growth of 14.89%, reaching US$1,683 million in 2022. So it lies way behind the Middle East.

As the statistics show, the percentage of Smart Home technology users in Europe reaches more than 20% in only two countries. In Denmark and the Netherlands, people seem more inclined. Followed by Sweden and Norway (19%), Iceland (17%) and the United Kingdom with 16%. The EU average is 10%. This is not much considering the size of the European market.

Nevertheless, revenues in this area are expected to reach US$5.15 billion by the end of 2022. An annual growth rate of 10.23% is expected. This would lead to an expansion of US$8.38 billion by 2027.

However, most of the revenue will be generated in the US.

In terms of demands, smart speakers and security tools (smoke detectors and security cameras) are becoming increasingly popular.

Definition of the market

The market and companies are addressing the current needs of their customers. Efficiency, convenience and security sell best.

The rise of Smart Homes is driven by increasing concerns about security and the various benefits of connected devices, such as remote monitoring and energy management. By keeping track of your expenses you can see where you can make cuts.

With all the uncertainties in the world, you want to at least secure your chattels. The increasing number of such houses is also expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Another current trend is addressed to public life.

The Smart Home market in the region is also expected to be driven by the focus on infrastructure itself and government initiatives to promote energy efficiency. This makes sure everyone will enjoy the benefits of this technology.

Key Technologies

Key drivers for this technology are governments across the Middle East. Their policies of building smart cities with advanced and secure infrastructure are greatly supporting the market. Especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Israel, Egypt and Turkey.

With rapid technological and infrastructural developments, the population in the Middle East lift up their daily routine towards digital lifestyles and smart solutions.

Projects related to the creation of Smart Cities have become a priority for countries and are heavily subsidized.

This, in turn, will favor the growth of the smart home market in the Middle East by 2026. With such a growth it is one of the leading regions when it comes to such a technology.

Impact of the Covid-19 crisis

First and foremost, the crisis has had minimal negative impact on the market. If anything, customer demand has increased. They spent more time at home due to the severe restrictions and lockdowns. Improving their lives at home became more valuable. If you are forced to stay home, at least you can be comfortable. In addition, these devices allowed users to monitor their energy consumption and reduce their utility bills.

With the virus, it became increasingly important to avoid physical contact at doors. Doorbells, lights, switches, etc. through voice control of smart home devices reduced face-to-face contact.

The most popular devices were smart TVs, video streaming sticks and smart set-top boxes.

The long-term effects of Covid-19 and new hygiene and social distancing habits are expected to remain prevalent even as cases gradually decline. Therefore, the market will experience remarkable growth in the coming years.

Certainly, one can look forward to the next products that will simplify one’s life. Especially in areas you did not even know you actually needed help with.

