Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI Explains 10 Small-but-Big Things You Can Do Right Now To Go Green

Going green is a huge trend right now, and for a good reason! It’s important to do our part to take care of our planet. But sometimes, it can feel overwhelming or impossible to make a difference. That’s why Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI has put together this list of 10 small-but-big things you can do right now to go green! These are simple changes that will have a big impact on the environment. So what are you waiting for? Start going green today!

Plant A Tree

One of the simplest things you can do to go green plant a tree! Trees provide shade and help cool down cities, which is important in the summertime. They also absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, helping to improve air quality. And finally, trees are a natural filter for water, which helps reduce runoff and pollution. So plant a tree today and help make your community more sustainable!

Switch To Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs

Switching to energy-efficient light bulbs is easy to save money and conserve energy. LED light bulbs use up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs, and they last up to 25 times longer! So make the switch to LED light bulbs today and start saving money on your energy bill.

Unplug Electronics When Not In Use

Another simple way to conserve energy is to unplug electronics when not in use, says Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI. TVs, computers, printers, and other electronics use a lot of energy when they’re plugged in but not turned on. So unplug them when you’re not using them to save some energy (and money!). You are saving an average of $100 per year by doing this!

Wash Clothes In Cold Water Whenever Possible

washing clothes in cold water can save a ton of energy! Not only does it conserve energy, but it also helps your clothes last longer. Washing clothes in cold water can save up to $60 per year, so make the switch today and start saving. If you have the option to wash your clothes in cold water, we recommend taking it!

Take Shorter Showers

Showering is one of the most common ways people use water (and electricity). So if you want to save some water (and money), take shorter showers! Aim for five minutes or less, and see how much of a difference it makes. You can also save water by not letting the water run while you’re brushing your teeth or washing dishes.

Use Less Water When Brushing Your Teeth Or Washing Dishes

Another easy way to conserve water is to use less when brushing your teeth or washing dishes. Please turn off the water when you’re not rinsing your mouth or dishes, and see how much of a difference it makes. You can save up to five gallons of water per day this way!

Get A Smart Thermostat

A great way to conserve energy (and money!) is to get a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats learn your habits and preferences, and they can automatically adjust the temperature in your home accordingly. This means that you won’t have to adjust the thermostat manually every time someone leaves the house or comes home, which can save a lot of energy!

Hang Your Clothes Out To Dry

There’s no need to use the dryer when you can hang your clothes out to dry instead! Not only does this conserve energy, but it also helps your clothes last longer, says Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI. Plus, it’s a great way to save money on your energy bill, and it’s a great way to get some fresh air and sunshine!

Bring Your Own Bags To The Store

Another easy way to reduce waste is to bring your bags to the store. Most stores offer reusable shopping bags these days, and many of them are even made from recycled materials. So bring your bags to the store and help reduce the amount of plastic waste created each year. So make sure you always have a few bags in your purse or backpack so you can avoid using disposable plastic bags.

Recycle Everything That Can Be Recycled

Last but not least, recycle everything that can be recycled! This includes plastics, paper, aluminum cans, and more, says Vikki Nicolai La Crosse WI. Recycling is one of the easiest ways to reduce waste and help the environment, so make sure you recycle everything you can. By recycling these materials, we prevent them from ending up in landfills or waterways. And the best part is that many recyclable materials can be recycled for free!

While some of these steps may seem small, they can add up to make a big impact on going green. And the great thing is that many of these tips are easy and cost-effective ways to reduce your environmental footprint. So why not start today? Pick one or two of these tips and see how you can implement them in your own life. Going green doesn’t have to be hard – it can be as simple as making a few small changes.

