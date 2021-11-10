How to Stay Healthy and Energized While Traveling

Whether you’re embarking on a family vacation or have a scheduled business trip planned, your agenda is probably already full. Many people choose to use a planner to make sure they don’t overbook themselves. However, for many of these people, the extra things you want to do while away often tend to overbook your schedule despite all your good planning. Here are some tips on how to stay not just energized while traveling but also as healthy as possible.

Keep as Comfortable as Possible

Have you ever returned from a long trip and found yourself stretching out to get rid of the kinks in your body or in a hurry to get out of the shoes you’re wearing? Or, how about that sore back from sleeping in a hotel or strange bed? If possible, call the hotel and ask what type of mattress options are available. Request a memory foam mattress or an eco latex mattress. You may not be able to turn your trip into a home away from home, but there are things you can do to make yourself as comfortable as possible.

If possible, bring your pillow with you on your trip. There is plenty of time to worry about style and fashion, but while you’re actually traveling is not the right time. Wearing your favorite and most favorite clothes and shoes can make all the difference in your comfort level.

Keep Active and Fit

Whether you’re on a vacation or a work trip, it’s important that you stay active and fit while you’re traveling. When I say active, I don’t mean what you’re doing on your work trip. It’s important that you get some exercise or even a quick workout every day of your trip. It doesn’t matter whether you’re going for a walk or working out in a gym, just make sure you get in a little exercise every day.

With such a big emphasis on physical fitness and healthy living, many hotel rooms offer exercise rooms and spas. Getting real exercise while you’re on the move will not only help your physical health but can also make you feel alive and more cheerful.

Be Smart & Eat Healthily

When you’re traveling and away from home, one of the first things that tend to fall to the wayside is your diet. Regardless of how healthy you and your family eat at home, there is something about fast food and convenience store food that looks mighty tasty when you’ve been on the road a while. The one thing about convenience stores and fast food is that, while it may taste really good, it doesn’t seem to stay with you for very long.

It won’t be long before you have to make another pit stop. On the subject of fast food, have you ever noticed how tired you get after eating it? You do not want fatigue setting in any sooner than necessary if you still have a lot of traveling to do. There are so many healthy foods on the market today whether you’re looking for a quick snack or a complete well-balanced meal.

Packing healthy snacks like carrots, cucumbers, granola bars, or crackers will allow you to not only satisfy your appetite but also eat things that are good for you and your overall health. Packing your kids healthy snacks can also prevent a sugar crash in the car, on the plane, or in your hotel room. You can never drink too much water, so bring along a few bottles of water. Another benefit of drinking water is that it’s available in almost any place you happen to be.

Save Time for Yourself

Have you ever come back from a vacation to say you can hardly wait to get back to work so you can get some rest? While this may sound like a comical remark, it’s a comment made by many people. If you’re on a work trip, work can often start at the crack of dawn and go into the evening hours, which leaves little time for yourself.

If you’re on a family vacation, a lot of your time is probably spent taking care of others. It’s extremely important that you take some “me” time – time for you and only you. There are many things you can do on your own, including reading a book, shopping alone, catching a movie, meditating, or just taking a break where you do nothing at all. You would be surprised how refreshed and relaxed you’ll feel after your “me” time.

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Whether you’re traveling for work or play, few things are as good for you or as important as a good night’s sleep. After all, they do call it beauty sleep for a reason. Many people have a difficult time sleeping in an unfamiliar bed. If you have that problem, consider bringing along familiar items like a good book, your favorite blanket, or even your favorite tea. You’d be amazed at how these things can relax you and make getting a good night’s sleep so much easier.

If you’re that person who likes watching TV before bed, make sure you shut the TV off prior to bedtime so your mind and body have a while to relax and unwind before you actually fall asleep. One steadfast rule for you and your family members is to shut down cell phones and all electronics prior to bedtime.

