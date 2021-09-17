Best Crypto Exchanges of 2021

A cryptocurrency exchange as an information product consists of computer hardware and software. The software shell registers a user and creates an account, where he replenishes his digital and fiat accounts or withdraws money, places buy and sell orders. Many exchanges provide additional functions – chat, news feed, rate analytics, etc.

The hardware part is represented by servers on which operations are performed and data about users, their accounts, and transactions carried out by them are stored.

Working with a cryptocurrency exchange – creating an account and replenishing an account

Registration on godex crypto exchange is free of charge and is not difficult for an experienced Internet user. You need to enter an arbitrary name, come up with a password, and most exchanges require an e-mail address. But if you don’t want to light up your personal mailbox, make a new one.

On some exchanges, users are divided into several levels, and verification is required to increase, including sending passport data and document scans. At the same time, anonymity is lost, but the user has more trading operations, ways to deposit and withdraw money.

There are two ways to fund cryptocurrency accounts. The first is to transfer bitcoins or other digital coins from your account addresses (wallet number) to the address that the exchange will indicate to you.

Leaving cryptocurrency assets on exchanges on which you do not constantly trade, you do it at your own peril and risk. A cryptocurrency exchange is not your bank, which by default is interested in the safety of your assets and as soon as possible warning you about the danger that has arisen. Therefore, she will not spend a huge amount of her own resources on this, as the bank does.

You will not be called from the crypto exchange and notify you of suspicious activity in your account. This is logical, because the very concept of cryptocurrencies suggests that if someone climbed into your account, then it could only be you. And if this is not the case, then all responsibility for the consequences rests solely with you.

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, and there is no point in talking about all of them, especially since most work with users of a particular country or region.

Poloniex

The exchange with the largest turnover is located in the United States. There are 66 cryptocurrencies and 90 trading pairs. The main disadvantages are only the English interface and the inability to enter at least dollars on the exchange, not to mention rubles and other currencies. To trade on Poloniex, you have to buy bitcoins on another exchange or exchanger, and only then trade there. Accordingly, there is no withdrawal of funds to fiat either; to fix the profit in dollars, you will have to repeat the operation similar to the input.

TOP of the best cryptocurrency exchanges of 2021 in terms of reliability, popularity and reviews

They are:

Binance;

Currency;

EXMO;

Bybit;

Poloniex.

