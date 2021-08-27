Useful Guide on How To Add Watermark to PDF Files Using PDFBear, Hassle-Free!

With the billion users of computer devices and smartphones all around the globe who surf the internet today, protecting your file from online thieves who don’t give proper credit to your work and even claiming it’s theirs is a very challenging job. Although things like these are unavoidable, you are not totally helpless because you can still do something about it.

Stopping these people from stealing your ideas is impossible. But what you can do is put a watermark in your document. By doing so will force them to give all the credits to the file owner. PDFBear is the best online solution to this dilemma. It has the most user-friendly interface and accessible platform so everyone can enjoy their services without hassle.

Effortlessly Method of Adding Watermark

Whatever these people’s purpose for using PDFBear to add watermark to PDF files; Whether it’s schoolwork or for your job and artistic purposes, you can do so because it is completely free. There are numerous reasons why many creators resort to this method of protecting files. But the stealing of ideas without proper credit is the ultimate reason.

For this specific reason, PDFBear is, without question, the most remarkable platform. It allows creators to protect their files without any hassle and without putting in so much effort. You can put any text anywhere in your document within just a few seconds. You can also use your artistic side because it gives you the freedom to personalize the design.

To initiate the process, simply select or drag the file you wish to attach a watermark into PDFBear’s toolbox. After that, type any text you want or pick an image you want to make as the watermark. Then, make the adjustments you want, like the watermark position or the typography. Finally, apply all the changes and download your new file with a watermark.

Multiple services in one platform

If you think PDFBear’s power is only for adding watermarks to your documents, then you are wrong. After putting a watermark on your file, there are still so many tools you can use to improve your file and make sure that it is in perfect condition and suitable for what you are trying to accomplish.

PDFBear is popular for converting various file formats. It has the most extensive list of converters you can find on the web today. It can convert PDF to HTML, JPG, PNG, Excel, Word, PPT, PDFA, and vice versa. And the best part about using this platform for converting files is that it is safe because it doesn’t ruin the content of your file.

It also offers unique services and is very useful and efficient in solving almost all of your dilemmas in handling computer documents. That includes Deleting a page in a PDF, Merging, Compressing, Locking, and Unlocking files, Splitting, Repairing broken documents, attach numbers on pages, Rotate PDF, and so many more.

Easy File Sharing Service

One of the thousands of advantages of computer devices is communication that also includes sending documents online. But sometimes, there are instances that the application you are using for sending files cannot carry out the process because perhaps the file you are trying to send is too big or simple the application does not support the file.

Luckily PDFBear offers a hassle-free way of sending documents to your colleagues and friends. For sending documents via email, simply click on the email option and put the necessary information. Then after that, just hit send. If you prefer sending it via link, you have to copy the shareable link and send it as a message using any messaging platform.

File and user security

Feeling anxious when using tools online is a normal response of our body because we are all aware that the internet world is not safe. It is full of online criminals that will do everything in their power to steal information that is stored in your device. But worry no more! PDFBear has an effective solution to this problem.

PDFBear has an SSL security system. SSL or Secure Sockets Layer is a sophisticated security connection system that contains extra protection to prevent these online criminals from accessing your file. That also prevents viruses from attacking your files.

It is also stated in their privacy policy that one hour after you completed all your tasks on their website, all of the history of your transactions, including the data of your file, will be deleted from their server to ensure that nobody can retrieve your file and use it for illegal purposes.

Takeaway

PDFBear offers nothing but efficiency and convenience. This is very evident in how their website was designed and from all their services. When it comes to making sure that you get all the credit for your work without going through so much hassle, you should switch to PDFBear.

