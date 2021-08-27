4 Most User-Friendly Online Tools For File Management that Boost Efficiency

Many people are using electronic files for different practical reasons. However, you may face different challenges in handling files on your computer or smartphone if you don’t have any system or app available. That’s why it can be very difficult to complete even the simplest task of file conversion and keeping your PDFs safe with a password.

Hence, if you’re one of those who struggle with using electronic files effectively, check the list below of various innovative file tools you can use for free. These files are offered by GoogPDF, an online platform that most users utilize worldwide.

Electronic File Conversion

One of the most common processes in handling electronic documents is file conversion. It’s when you need another format from your existing files on your computer drive. For example, other users want to have a more stable version of their spreadsheets in Excel or presentations in PowerPoint. Hence, they usually convert these files to PDF format. The same thing goes for other necessary file formats that you need for conversions, such as PDF to PNG, PDF to JPG, HTML to PDF, and many others.

Moreover, these file conversions will be so much easier with the use of the GogoPDF file conversion tool. In fact, it has the simplest procedure of transforming your files to other formats. The process is quick, consuming only a few minutes of your time. Just get the files you want to convert completely uploaded on the GogoPDF tool online based on the format you need. Then, hit the required buttons and follow a few steps. After that, you can have the particular file format you need for any tasks or projects.

Electronic PDF Signature

If you’ve been using PDF files for a long time, you might have encountered some that require any signatures for authenticity and validity purposes. It could be legal documents, contracts, formal agreements, and many others. However, since PDFs are digital, you can’t get a pen and directly add the signatures.

Moreover, in cases like these, other people will print PDF files and sign them using a pen. After that, they will scan the PDFs and produce another format with the necessary signatures. That’s possible, but the process is quite too long. Because of that, GogoPDF created a particular file tool to make this process quick and simple.

Instead of going through a time-consuming procedure, you can use the eSign PDF tool of GogoPDF. It’ll only require you to use the computer mouse to input the signature electronically or simply do it using the touchpad. Surely, it’ll only take a few minutes to get it done.

Merging PDFs for Effective Organization

Another problem that most users encounter is when they have tons of electronic files on their devices, especially PDFs. It might take you so much time to look for a particular PDF file among hundreds of them that appear on the device you’re using. As a result, you may spend so much time scrolling up and down until you can finally find it. Sometimes, it may then cause you stress, most especially when you’re in a hurry.

The best way to avoid this from happening in the future is to have an effective file organization process. With that, GogoPDF will allow you to use its PDF merge tool online for free. It’ll help you make your PDF files well-organized in your file folders. Then, you can simply combine similar files according to how and when you use them. For example, if you have some electronic books that you love to read during your free time, you can merge all of them and save them in a single file.

The same thing goes for other PDFs you usually use at work or school. As a result, if you have hundreds or even thousands of PDF files, you can decrease the number and see only a few of them on your screen. Hence, the next time you need a specific PDF file, you would know which file folder and merge PDFs you can look for that file.

Protecting Your PDFs with a Password

When it comes to using any electronic files, one of the recurring issues is file security. It can be difficult to keep track of your PDFs to monitor who is accessing and using them. In addition, since it’s electronic, it can easily be transferred or shared online and offline. That’s why it’ll be a serious problem in the future if someone uses your PDFs without your knowledge, especially if these files contain important and confidential info and data.

Hence, you have to protect your PDF files with a secure password. With that, GogoPDF has a PDF password protection tool that you can use for free. Just access its official website and proceed with password creation, and the tool will save it within a few minutes. Then, your PDF files are now safe from any possible incidents of unauthorized access and use.

Takeaway

As mentioned earlier, many people are using electronic files for various practical purposes. However, some still encounter different challenges in dealing with their files to complete any tasks or projects. Hence, if you’re one of them, you can visit the GogoPDF platform and explore all of its file tools besides the list discussed above. Doing so will surely help you manage your electronic files to boost your efficiency.

