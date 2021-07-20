For many of us, contemplating our heart health can sometimes require some difficult motivation. Perhaps it’s a stern warning from our doctor, holding our newborn child, or realizing that we’re winded climbing a flight of stairs. No matter the reason, it is vital to harness that energy to make small, consistent changes towards better health. Keep reading to get some healthy heart inspiration:

Get Up and Move

Getting enough physical activity could prevent up to one out of 15 cases of heart disease. We aren’t talking about running marathons here; instead, get up off the couch or away from your computer and take a brisk walk for half an hour. Alternatively, you can try yoga, or even some active dancing. Do whatever works for you to get your heart pumping and stay motivated.

Eat Healthy

You can eat your way to heart health if you focus on improving your overall diet. While we don’t advocate overeating, certain food swaps can make a significant difference to the size of your waistband and overall health. Consider making the following substitutions at least a few days a week:





– Swap red meat for salmon, trout, or tuna

– Swap breakfast cereal for oatmeal porridge

– Swap ground beef for beans or lentils

– Swap fruit juice for a bowl of blueberries, blackberries, or strawberries

Certain foods like garlic can naturally improve your cardiovascular health. The same stinky component in garlic called allicin is what doctors believe makes your arteries more flexible. Flaxseeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which helps to lower inflammation and blood pressure. Taking a daily Boluoke supplement may also support circulatory functioning and cardiovascular health.

Stop Smoking

It’s not surprising that quitting smoking will be good for your health. However, quitting smoking is incredibly difficult, and the strategy for stopping that works for one person won’t work for everyone. Regardless of how many times you’ve tried, remember that it is never too late. If limiting your daily cigarettes works for you, then start there.

Manage Your Stress

Stress is challenging to tackle head-on. What one person finds stressful might be calming for another. However, the way our bodies respond to stress is similar, including a faster heart rate and a rise in blood pressure, which will put added pressure on your heart.

We have purposely included managing your stress as the last way to boost your heart health because all of the previous topics can compound or affect your stress level. Try out various ways to isolate your stress connection and manage your stress. This might be acupuncture, yoga, meditation, CBD oil, or even baking. Whatever the outlet, it is integral to your overall health to prioritize your mental and physical well-being.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women regardless of ethnic or racial group. This means that it affects all of us. Luckily, there are straightforward lifestyle changes that can significantly improve your heart health without prescription drugs.

