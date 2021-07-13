Which altcoins you should choose this week and how to find the best crypto wallet for them

Here are the altcoins to look out for in the 2nd week of July.

Bitcoin has commanded cryptocurrency so far. The leading digital asset, which controls 50% of the entire market, continues to do so. However, altcoins are getting stronger day by day.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the altcoins to watch in the second week of July, besides Bitcoin and Ethereum and will tell you a little bit about the company of the best crypto wallet in the opinion of the SafeTrading team.

DeFi Coins

The community-driven protocol aims to educate investors about the benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and the Fixed Token Space (NFT).

Since it launched on central cryptocurrency exchange Vindax last week, DEFC DeFi Coin has surged over 200%, rising from $ 0.15 to $ 0.54 in just a few days. The over-the-counter (OTC) price continued to operate and in a few days rose more than 1500% to $ 0.035.

The DEFC token is currently trading on dex.guru at $ 1,913 and is approaching the $ 3 mark in a few days. This spike in prices suggests that investors are accumulating new entry to DeFi.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon, which trades on platforms connected to a decentralized application platform (DApps), whose sidechains are still connected to the Ethereum network, was renamed in May this year. The tier 2 scaling solution has attracted many investors and businesses to the platform.

Thus, in the second half of May, its price rose to $ 2.6. All this in Polygon was not achieved by accident. The main role of Polygon in the Ethereum network is to provide faster and cheaper transactions on Ethereum-compatible blockchains. It does this by bundling transactions together and validating them before sending them back to the main network.

With growing adoption, Polygon token ranks among the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in July with huge profits.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot doesn’t have a huge market cap, but it’s definitely one of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy given its growing use.

Heterogeneous blockchain is focused on creating a scalable, fast and interoperable blockchain network in which all blockchains can transfer value through the Polkadot relay chain. It also aims to develop a decentralized web in which creators, not agents, will control their data. The Blockchain mission caught the attention of institutional investors who helped the project succeed.

Osprey has created the Polkadot Trust, which will provide large investors with the opportunity to learn about DOT prices. Swiss company 21Shares AG also launched its DOT-focused product on Swiss exchange SIX and digital asset firm Valor.

At the current price of $ 15.44, DOT is still in an uptrend and is one of the best new cryptocurrencies for long-term gain.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a direct competitor to the Ethereum network and is included in the list of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy in July. Like the Ethereum blockchain, Solana aims to simplify decentralized applications (Dapps) and uses blockchain technology to develop DeFi solutions.

This hybrid system makes transaction validation faster and cheaper. Solana’s low-cost verification model manages to attract retailers who are worried about these issues.

Before the market correction, the SOL token rose to $ 58.03 ATH. It is currently trading at $ 34.81.

Elon Musk is once again on the agenda of the cryptocurrency community.

Elon Musk is back on the agenda of the cryptocurrency community with his post on Twitter. Tesla CEO shared a Harry Potter meme.

“What good is this mirror, professor? He does not show us, to a greater or lesser extent, the innermost, most desperate desires of our heart. “

In addition to these suggestions, Musk seems to clumsily add to the photograph a series of giant green candles depicting “man’s deepest, most desperate desires.”

For those who don’t know, the purpose of the mirror was first explained by Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first novel in a series of popular books by J. K. Rowling. When Harry saw his parents, there was a Quidditch goblet in his friend Ron’s reflection.

People see themselves as they are when they have nothing more to desire, but that is not the case for Dogecoin holders who desperately want Musk to add value to a battered coin to draw.

However, Musk’s ability to move the market seems to be waning given that his recent attempts to raise the price of DOGE have not been very successful – told the director of SafeTrading.

Finally, Musk may have shared a stake not only for Dogecoin, but on behalf of the market as a whole. At this point, you might think that the “deepest desire” of the famous CEO is the growth of the market.

