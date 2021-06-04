Wynn & MGM Casinos to Use Solar Energy

In recent years, two of the largest casino companies in Nevada—Wynn and MGM Resorts—have announced their plans to adapt to renewable energy sources. The move resulted from the increasing demand for responsible energy use from the companies that supply their power.

It’s also a response to the surplus availability of cheap energy from the solar facilities located in Nevada. How the casinos have managed to transition to green energy to protect the environment is nothing but spectacular.

The Wynn Las Vegas Resort

Opened in 2005, Wynn Las Vegas features two luxury towers with 4,750 hotel rooms, suites, and villas. It also has around 192,000sq feet of the casino floor, 21 dining options, retail spaces, and three nightclubs.

Wynn made headlines as the independent hotel company with the most Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards worldwide. It was also the recipient of the best resort award on the Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 ‘Gold List.’

Wynn Resort’s Renewable Energy

In June 2018, Wynn Las Vegas marked a new milestone with the launch of its solar energy facility. The structures occupy about 160 acres, offsetting up to 70% of the resort’s energy requirements. In 2020, the project was completed and started supplying power to its premises.

The solar panels covering 103,000sq feet that Wynn installed atop their roof produce enough energy to power 5,056 homes. That translates to the elimination of 33,734 CO2 metric tons from the environment every year.

Some of the power also runs Wynn’s newly added 280,000sq foot convention space with 100% renewable energy.

The Wynn Casino App

Playing casino games online is an even better option to reduce the ecological footprint. For those who wish to use Wynn App, It’s available as a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, further adding to gaming convenience on the go.

Wynn offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to $250 that players can claim using its promo code. Currently, you’ll only find around 39 slots, including Starmania, Aladdin’s Legacy, and Doctor Love. There are two payment options—using e-checks or in-person payments at Caesars Atlantic City Casino.

MGM Resorts

The popular MGM Resorts is a global entertainment enterprise with national and international destinations. It features first-class hotels and casinos, stunning theaters, conference rooms, and a wide array of restaurants.

All in all, the MGM Resorts catalog holds 29 gaming venues and hotels, some of the most popular ones including;

Bellagio MGM Grand ARIA Park MGM

MGM Resorts’ Renewable Energy

In 2018, MGM, in partnership with Invenergy, began the development of a 100-megawatt solar array. Its construction will be complete by mid-2021, and at total capacity, it will provide up to 90% of the resort’s energy requirement.

With the Solar Array, MGM Resorts will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of around 27,000 homes per year. It will have up to 300,000 panels, covering 700 acres across MGM’s 13 Las Vegas Strip properties.

MGM Resorts also launched a 1.13-Megawatt solar canopy on top of MGM Springfield’s parking garage. It consists of 3,000 panels and generates electricity worth over 1,600 MWh per year. The energy goes to powering almost 10% of the casino and hotel, covering 2,000,000sq feet.

MGM built an estimated 26,000 solar panels to further push for clean energy, producing a combined 8.3MW of electricity. The resort previously had 21,000 solar panels, taking 20 acres before making this exciting expansion. It provides around 25% of its energy to Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino at total production.

The Future of Casinos Is Green!

Wynn and MGM resorts are among the world’s leading establishments in creating a sustainable future using renewable solar power. Their clean energy use has reduced costs and carbon emissions, driving an evolution in the US’s power awareness. With such leading resorts adopting green energy, it is only a matter of time until other casinos join in on the initiative.

