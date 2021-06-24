3 Countries You Must Visit if You Love iGaming

It’s crazy to see how far online gaming has come over the last 15 years. It was still marginalized not too long ago and viewed as sort of a geeky pastime. Very few people took online casinos seriously, and no one would’ve thought that it would be possible to play video games for a living. Now, it is regarded as a legitimate profession with video games and even online poker tournaments being played on TV.

We even have gaming tourism now, with many cities actively trying to attract gamers. Let’s take a look at some of the best countries for people who love iGaming.

The US

While Asia remains the biggest market for iGaming, the US is slowly but surely climbing up the ranks. New Jersey has been one of the first states to fully embrace iGaming, which is one of the reasons why the New Jersey iGaming industry saw a revenue surge of almost 24% from March to April 2021. Other states are also trying to make online sports betting legal, like New Hampshire, for instance. The country has some of the best and most well-known e-sports teams and personalities in the world as well.

South Korea

E-sports and iGaming have been part of Korean culture for a while and the country is a must-visit for any fan. South Korea hosts some of the most massive gaming tournaments in the world and is an MMO powerhouse. Most of the best MMO players come from the country, and the culture’s gaming-friendliness is certainly one of the reasons why.

E-sports were born in the country, and the affordable cost of hardware, high internet speed, and public access to the internet have done a lot to boost their popularity in the country. As a matter of fact, the country has the best access and the best internet speed on the whole planet. This is the place to be if you want to play competitively and see some of the best teams in the world battle while surrounded by some of the most devoted fans you’ll find anywhere.

Sweden

Sweden is also a gaming powerhouse and Swedish players are very highly regarded in the world of e-Sports. They are known for their great FPS teams but are also making a name for themselves on the MMO scene.

One of the reasons every gamer needs to visit Sweden is for the Dreamhack festival. While it takes place in many locations around the world, the one in Stockholm is the most well-known and the best. To this day, it still holds the record for the largest LAN party in the world. If you want to have a huge LAN party with people from all around the globe who are just as passionate and competitive as you are, you have to be there at least once.

If you’re into iGaming and e-Sports, all these destinations need to be on your list. They all have different things to offer, so do your research and pick the one that speaks to you the most.

