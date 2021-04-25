Delta 8 Edibles VS Vaping

Delta 8 THC is getting very popular among consumers in all of its forms, ranging from THC gummies or vapes. One particular question that gets asked a lot is which is better between delta 8 vapes and edibles. In this article, we will attempt to do a thorough comparison of the two, looking over both their strengths and weaknesses to arrive at an objective verdict. Let us start with delta 8 vapes.

Delta 8 vapes

There are many things going for vaping, which is why in the nicotine industry it constantly crushes other forms of nicotine. It is a great form of delivery for many substances, and exists across the board including CBD, nicotine, and delta 8 vapes. So what makes vaping so cool?

For starters, vaping involves zero combustion, which means you don’t have to worry about harmful smoke when vaping.

Vaping allows delta 8 THC to instantly enter your bloodstream. This makes it the fastest way to experience the effects of delta 8.

Vaping also allows you to experience the entourage effect faster. Basically just infuse the delta 8 with different terpenes and some other cannabinoids like CBD.

Vaping gives you more control over the dosage of delta 8 that goes into your body. That way you can go at your own pace.

Vaping offers convenience. You can carry the vape pen around in your pocket and find a private place to take a few puffs when you need to, then go on with your day like normal.

Vaping is a satisfying experience. Many users enjoy the hit at the back of the throat that they get from taking in a puff.

Delta 8 vapes have a plethora of different flavors for you to try.

Vaping involves no calories, and offers greater purity, since it’s typically just delta 8 THC in the vape. You therefore don’t have to worry about your weight or health.

You also don’t have to worry about your dental health, since even flavored vape is, at the end of the day, just vape.

Here are some arguments against vaping:

The smoke can draw unnecessary attention.

There are extra overheads associated with vaping, such as buying or charging batteries, as well as being careful not to damage the delicate parts of the vape pen.

Some people find the kick in the back of the throat from vaping rather harsh.

Delta 8 edibles

There are also plenty of supporting arguments for delta 8 edibles, making them a great delivery method for delta 8. They have become very popular, for example, because of all the tastes and flavors people can experience with them. For those that don’t particularly like vaping, edibles present an excellent alternative. Here are some arguments in favor of edibles:

Edibles are a great form of positive reinforcement, allowing you to reward yourself for completing tasks and achieving goals.

Edibles allow you to satisfy your sweet tooth craving and are great snacks in their own right.

There are a plethora of available flavors for you to try while you get your daily dose of delta 8.

Edibles can be infused into just about anything, with our current most popular one being delta 8 gummies.

Edibles can also allow you to enjoy the entourage effect, since they can be infused with terpenes and other cannabinoids.

Edibles provide even greater convenience and discretion than vapes. While you need to find a private place to take a few puffs out of your vape pens, delta 8 gummies can be taken in public without any fear or embarrassment.

Edibles are often more potent than other methods of delivery, including vaping.

The effects of edibles also last longer than those of vaping. They may take longer to kick in, since they have to pass through your digestive tract, but the effects can usually last for hours, while those of vaping last less than an hour.

Here are some arguments against edibles:

They can take up to an hour for the effects to kick in, since they have to pass through the digestive system.

They do not offer as much control over the dose as vaping.

They may not be ideal if you have to watch your calories. Also, handling edibles can be messy for your hands.

Verdict and conclusion

As you can see, both have great arguments for and against them. However, their benefits heavily outweigh their costs. We believe it doesn’t really matter which route you take, as long as it works for you. As long as, at the end of the day, you get to enjoy the many benefits of delta 8 THC.

