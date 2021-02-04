We all prefer to choose a professional interior designer while renovating a home. When it comes to the kitchen, there are numerous color shades present in the market. With so many colors shared in the market, choosing the right shade can be a little difficult for the homeowners.

If you ask us, we would suggest you go with the gray color. Yes, gray color is a highly recommended option that gives you a combination of light and dark shade combination. Gray kitchen cabinets make your kitchen’s interior look extra-premium. Here we have compiled a list of tips that will help you choose the right kitchen cabinet in the gray color shade to overcome your confusion.

Tips While Choosing Gray Kitchen Cabinets

Choose the Right Shade

Gray color has many different shades in light and dark gray color. It is up to you to decide which shade will suit your kitchen. Make sure that the gray shade that you choose for the cabinet also matches well with other appliances.

If the kitchen has enough light, then you should go with the darker shade. If there is a small room in your kitchen, then go with the light gray shade and not the dark one. Choosing the dark shade will make it look dull when there is no enough space around it.

Pick the Perfect Theme

You have to decide what type of theme you want in your kitchen. It should be an eco kitchen of course but maybe a theme to tie it together? Beach-inspired kitchen, luxurious kitchen, glamorous kitchen, and many other themes are available to choose from. Depending on the light and the area, you can choose a suitable theme for your kitchen.

After this, your interior designer would show you the available gray shades which you can use in your kitchen. If you do not know the different types of shades, ask him to show their previous work or the sample photos. This will make the selection process much easier for you.

Adding up Extra Accessories

Besides the gray kitchen cabinets, you should also focus more on adding extra kitchen accessories. You can ask more about the same to the designer. You can add suitable appliances, lights, and more that match well with your kitchen cabinet.

Don’t forget the Countertop Color

The gray shade that you choose for the cabinet should be matched with the countertop. You should pick the shade that makes it the perfect combination. Countertops of any colors look great with gray colored cabinets in the kitchen. Still, you should keep the countertop in mind while choosing the cabinet’s shades.

Add Gold Details

Gold and gray look perfect together. When you add some gold accessories to your kitchen, it will enhance the overlook of the kitchen. You can add cabinet handles, lights, sink tap, etc., in the gold color to enhance its look.

Wrapping up!

Gray color comes with endless options and shades. Your interior design would give you the best of ideas to choose a suitable combination of colors with your cabinets. You can pick the gray shade to match the wall color and appliances before starting the process. Consider the available space in your kitchen, the lighting effects, and appliances before choosing the shade.

Related

Comments

comments