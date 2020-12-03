Ontario Green Savings on What to Know When Updating Appliances

It is no longer a matter for debate; Earth’s climate is changing in dangerous ways, and it is most likely because of the accumulated effects of human activities. According to NASA, the amount of carbon dioxide in the planet’s atmosphere had never exceeded 300 parts per million until the year 1950, roughly corresponding with a massive jump in middle-class consumption of labour-saving home appliances and an increase in global industrial output. That number has since increased to nearly 420 parts per million. As a result, far more heat is being trapped than has ever been measured before. Consequently, glaciers are melting, ocean levels are rising, extreme weather events are happening more frequently, and the Earth’s climate is undergoing a sudden and rapid change impacting all living creatures for the worse, human beings included.

This begs the question, what can an individual household do to help offset these changes? In light of such sweeping and widespread damage to the biosphere, how can the average family be proactive and contribute to making the planet a healthier, more sustainable place to live? To begin with, one of the simplest actions that can be taken is to update old home appliances, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, or clothes washer and dryer units to meet new standards of environmental efficiency. If a consumer is well-informed on the subject, this can be accomplished while simultaneously achieving better results from their appliances, as well as saving a substantial amount of money on energy and water consumption.

However, such an undertaking can be a daunting prospect. What are the various facts, figures, and measurements a person ought to know before committing to new, environmentally-friendly appliance models? In short, what must a person know when updating their major appliances? By way of a response, the following is a comprehensive rundown of some things to keep in mind when replacing old home appliances, as presented by Ontario Green Savings, a fully licensed, industry leading smart home rental program provider.

Environmental Impact

In the first place, there is the impact on the environment to contemplate. Of course, almost everyone in the market for a new appliance would like to make the most environmentally-conscious choice, but how much research is required to be sure that a refrigerator or clothes washer unit meets the criteria for being classified as green? In an attempt to help consumers make well-educated, ecologically-friendly purchases, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency developed the Energy Star certification program in 1992. The program provides information on the energy and resource consumption of a wide variety of products and devices, and those found to be efficient are marked with a blue logo indicating Energy Star certification. This program has also been implemented in Canada, and its results are difficult to refute. For example, it is estimated that over a five year period, a household can reduce its carbon footprint by over 1500 kilograms (or more than one and a half metric tons) by purchasing an Energy Star certified refrigerator. Further, switching from an old model to an Energy Star certified clothes washer saves up to 11300 litres of water in a single year. With these facts in mind, imagine the net effect of changing out all of a household’s major appliances to newer, more environmentally-friendly models.

The government of Canada has compiled an extensive list of Energy Star certified products, most of which are appliances, but also including heating, cooling, and ventilation equipment, as well as skylights, windows, and doors.

Better Results

According to the professionals at Ontario Green Savings, apart from reducing an individual household’s carbon footprint, there are other positive aspects to upgrading home appliances to more recent and ecologically sound models—not the least of which is that they generally produce better results. The explanation for this is easy: alongside major advancements in energy and resource efficiency, a great deal of technological progress has been made in the base functionalities of household devices over the past few years. Besides being better for the planet, they are simply and undeniably better at doing what they were designed to do. As such, purchasing a state-of-the art dishwasher will not only reduce water and power consumption thereby lowering the buyer’s carbon footprint, but also clean dishes more effectively. This general principle is true of a diverse array of items, everything from furnaces to ceiling fans to water heaters.

Future Cost Savings

Finally, the professionals at Ontario Green Savings remind homeowners that there is also the financial aspect to consider. All major modern appliances require less energy and fewer resources to operate than earlier incarnations, and switching to newer models will substantially reduce a household’s electrical and water bills. Because of this, many of the newer model, environmentally-friendly appliances more than pay for themselves after only a few months—although, it should be noted that the upfront costs at point-of-purchase are usually higher. Additionally, in many cases, local utility companies offer rebates to people who purchase Energy Star certified machines. Sometimes provincial and municipal governments offer tax incentives, too. For those thinking of purchasing a new, ecologically sound freezer, furnace, or air conditioning unit, the details of these rebates and tax incentives are well worth looking into.

The combined efforts of a great many individual households to increase home appliance efficiency and, thus, decrease energy and water consumption will have a significantly positive effect on the biosphere. Armed with the information provided in the above paragraphs, any consumer can update their refrigerator, dishwasher, or clothes washer and dryer units to meet new environmental standards confident in the knowledge that their choice is well-informed.

Ontario Green Savings is a fully licensed, industry leading smart home rental program provider. The company offers a variety of service plans intended to provide protection against unexpected and expensive home heating and cooling systems malfunctions. Elements of these plans include annual maintenance, surge protection, parts, labour, and live telephone customer support twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. Ontario Green Savings requires no invasive pre-inspection of homes, and its protection plans have no deductible and include no hidden costs.

Ontario Green Savings also supplies environmentally-friendly, energy-saving products such as smart thermostats, home water treatment systems, and high efficiency air treatment systems, furnaces, and air conditioners. These products are designed not only to reduce the carbon footprint of their users, but also to provide convenience, increase efficiency, and boost overall quality of life. The Ontario Green Savings group of companies operate across most of Canada, serving more than 8500 customers in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba.

