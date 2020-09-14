Crises inspire urban farming in Lebanon

 

Urban farming has started on the roofs in Lebanon. To cope with the economic crisis in Lebanon, Michel Zarazir, a filmmaker, turned his roof in Antelias into a garden to grow food. Credit: Diego Ibarra Sanchez for The New York Times

esame seeds made into tahina are imported from Sudan, the much-loved fava beans in ful (get the ultimate recipe for for hummus and ful here) are imported from Britain and Australia, and the chickpeas for hummus come from Mexico. 

What happens when your supply runs dry?

A number of people like Michel Zarazir above are now starting urban farms on roofs or on small plots of land to grow food in the city. 

While I have spent a number of years dabbling in urban farming (see my hydroponic growing biodome on my roof below) and I started an urban farm on my land in Jaffa this last spring I can come to the conclusion that over all it’s much more efficient for me to plant and nurture fruit trees than to take up farming. It was great fun but my energy might be better invested in supporting organic farms just outside the city.

The fact that I don’t really have a great growing season in the too hot Israeli summer made me sure that other people are more expert at this urban farming than me and that I should support them. I now buy a community supported agriculture box instead and want to focus my energy supporting sustainable farming through journalism. We still raise our chickens and when the weather gets better I plan on growing some winter greens on raised beds.

Hydroponic food growing as a consumer means too much messing around with chemicals and pumps and pipes. Overall supporting regenerative agriculture and rehabilitating the land using permaculture and organic farming methods is what I want to support.

Hydroponics relies on fertilizers from the petroleum industry and lead to harmful practices like stripping the Dead Dea for its salts. It also relies on plastics which are not food safe. For situations, like now, where we need to embrace what we can, hydroponic farms are okay. Like in urban environments, on Mars, or in cold places where food can’t grow outdoors. 

Your first steps into urban farming? 


1. As a consumer if you have no land I’d suggest you start sprouting microgreens. They are packed with vitamins and are a no fuss way of eating fresh food. You can buy a small pack for $5 at the organic store or buy a pile of seeds from Amazon along with the growing mats.

Or try kits made by Hamama, run by a really incredible woman Camille who came from MIT and the world of urban farming and helping others. I met her in Israel a few years back where she was training kids from all walks of life how to start urban farms. 

2. Join a community that offers small garden plots. You can see from your neighbour what works, and avoid the mistakes made in the past. See Harlem Grown.

3. Watch the Netflix movie Kiss the Ground for inspiration. 

4. Start composting to start creating soil you can use in your city.

5. Get a soil test. Many of the urban farmers I met in New York farm only on raised boxes. They say the ground soil is too contaminated with heavy metals. There are ways to check your soil. Send in samples to a lab in the US and they can send you results online.

As for the rest of the Middle East? The idea of urban farming is only growing as we progress towards self-sufficiency. The USAID organization started hydroponic farming in Jordan

