Crises inspire urban farming in Lebanon Urban farming has started on the roofs in Lebanon. To cope with the economic crisis in Lebanon, Michel Zarazir, a filmmaker, turned his roof in Antelias into a garden to grow food. Credit: Diego Ibarra Sanchez for The New York Times Before the Covid-19 crisis, the economy in Lebanon was already spiralling out of control. Once the Paris of the Middle East, Beirut is now a skeleton of its former self due to years of civil war, government corruption. Things were getting worse there, then the bomb explosion in August and people starting becoming desperate. When the s**! hits the fan you can run and hide or you can face your fears and do something about it. Those working to rebuild Beirut is Bokja and also now a growing number of young people in the city and nearby are turning themselves into urban farmers. Learning how to grow your own food future proofs your survival. Having this skill means you can take care of yourself if you need to survive. The best is when we teach each other because if you are the only guy in your city with fresh tomatoes chances are you won’t have them for long unless you have a canon to defend your roof. Consider the blast on August 4th in Beirut which destroyed 80% of the country’s grain in storage and displaced 300,000 people. Consider items like sesame seeds made into tahina are imported from Sudan, the much-loved fava beans in ful (get the ultimate recipe for for hummus and ful here) are imported from Britain and Australia, and the chickpeas for hummus come from Mexico. What happens when your supply runs dry?A number of people like Michel Zarazir above are now starting urban farms on roofs or on small plots of land to grow food in the city. While I have spent a number of years dabbling in urban farming (see my hydroponic growing biodome on my roof below) and I started an urban farm on my land in Jaffa this last spring I can come to the conclusion that over all it’s much more efficient for me to plant and nurture fruit trees than to take up farming. It was great fun but my energy might be better invested in supporting organic farms just outside the city. Karin Kloosterman in her hydroponic biodome in Israel. It’s on a roof in Jaffa The fact that I don’t really have a great growing season in the too hot Israeli summer made me sure that other people are more expert at this urban farming than me and that I should support them. I now buy a community supported agriculture box instead and want to focus my energy supporting sustainable farming through journalism. We still raise our chickens and when the weather gets better I plan on growing some winter greens on raised beds.Hydroponic food growing as a consumer means too much messing around with chemicals and pumps and pipes. Overall supporting regenerative agriculture and rehabilitating the land using permaculture and organic farming methods is what I want to support. Hydroponics relies on fertilizers from the petroleum industry and lead to harmful practices like stripping the Dead Dea for its salts. It also relies on plastics which are not food safe. For situations, like now, where we need to embrace what we can, hydroponic farms are okay. Like in urban environments, on Mars, or in cold places where food can’t grow outdoors. Urban farming in a refugee neighborhood of Tel Aviv Your first steps into urban farming? 1. As a consumer if you have no land I’d suggest you start sprouting microgreens. They are packed with vitamins and are a no fuss way of eating fresh food. You can buy a small pack for $5 at the organic store or buy a pile of seeds from Amazon along with the growing mats.Or try kits made by Hamama, run by a really incredible woman Camille who came from MIT and the world of urban farming and helping others. I met her in Israel a few years back where she was training kids from all walks of life how to start urban farms. Camille Richman, founder of Hamama. An activist, scientist and entrepreneur. 2. Join a community that offers small garden plots. You can see from your neighbour what works, and avoid the mistakes made in the past. See Harlem Grown.3. Watch the Netflix movie Kiss the Ground for inspiration. 4. Start composting to start creating soil you can use in your city.5. Get a soil test. Many of the urban farmers I met in New York farm only on raised boxes. They say the ground soil is too contaminated with heavy metals. There are ways to check your soil. Send in samples to a lab in the US and they can send you results online.As for the rest of the Middle East? The idea of urban farming is only growing as we progress towards self-sufficiency. The USAID organization started hydroponic farming in Jordan. You can also find urban farms growing in Syria. See the video below of a Syrian man who took out a loan and started a hydroponic farm there:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EmlgSir6jAYou will find hydroponic farms in Israel too. See the project Green in the City where a group of young people have turned the roof of Israel’s oldest shopping mall into an urban farm.https://youtu.be/mbUv2ZIuKtI Facebook Comments Share, pleaseTweetEmailTelegramWhatsAppPrintMoreShare on TumblrPocket Related Comments comments