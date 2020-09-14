Crises inspire urban farming in Lebanon





Before the Covid-19 crisis, the economy in Lebanon was already spiralling out of control. Once the Paris of the Middle East, Beirut is now a skeleton of its former self due to years of civil war, government corruption. Things were getting worse there, then the bomb explosion in August and people starting becoming desperate. When the s**! hits the fan you can run and hide or you can face your fears and do something about it. Those working to rebuild Beirut is Bokja and also now a growing number of young people in the city and nearby are turning themselves into urban farmers. Learning how to grow your own food future proofs your survival. Having this skill means you can take care of yourself if you need to survive. The best is when we teach each other because if you are the only guy in your city with fresh tomatoes chances are you won't have them for long unless you have a canon to defend your roof. Consider the blast on August 4th in Beirut which destroyed 80% of the country's grain in storage and displaced 300,000 people. Consider items like sesame seeds made into tahina are imported from Sudan, the much-loved

esame seeds made into tahina are imported from Sudan, the much-loved f

chickpeas for hummus come from Mexico.



What happens when your supply runs dry?



A number of people like Michel Zarazir above are now starting urban farms on roofs or on small plots of land to grow food in the city.





find urban farms growing in Syria. See the video below of a Syrian man who took out a loan and started a hydroponic farm there:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EmlgSir6jA



You will find hydroponic farms in Israel too. See the project Green in the City where a group of young people have turned the roof of Israel’s oldest shopping mall into an urban farm.



https://youtu.be/mbUv2ZIuKtI



