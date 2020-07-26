Using Psychology to Make Her Like You

Dating in regular times is a challenge. During covid has its challenges 10 fold. How can you date via Zoom? How can you find your ecological or ethical match? It’s a jungle out there. Consider some basics.

Dating the woman you want and getting her to like you can be a challenge for many guys. Regardless of what kind of person she is, it is not that simple to get her to fall for you. However, with certain psychological tips, you can get any woman to like you. Read on to learn how you can use psychology to make her like you.

Have the Best Hygiene

The most important thing that can make a woman attracted to you is good hygiene. When you approach her, you should have a decent smell that can easily draw her attention. You do not need expensive body spray to attract a girl, but just a shower and shampoo your hair. Apply some deodorant and put on clean clothes. This trick alone gives you a lot of opportunities to get a date with the girl you like. Women are attracted to guys who are smart and you should not leave this to chance. When you are dating someone, your appearance is crucial since it leaves a lasting impression that can make you win her.

The Obsession Method

The obsession method is specifically designed to provoke a girl’s mind so that she can develop this positive attitude toward you. When you use this unique method, you leave the girl craving for you, and it becomes easier to engage her in a sweet conversation. This method provokes a reaction from girls since it appeals to their subconscious mind thereby triggering different stimuli. In most cases, your body speaks volumes about your personality which makes the girl decide if you are the right type for her or not. You should master the skill of using body language that can trigger a response from a girl. For example, you can use the trick of looking at her tips when she is talking and you will observe a sensual response.

Positive Personality

It is no brainer that women are attracted to guys with a bubbly personality than those who always displays a depressing personality. When you can make her smile or laugh, then you are the right candidate since women are not interested in dull moments. When you are around her, do not show this depressive attitude because you are not at a funeral. In fact, try to make the occasion lively and fun such that the girl will automatically like your company. Just like men, women are also attracted to the opposite sex, but it is the guy who should make the situation attractive and enjoyable. You should become more confident and always show the positive side of your personality so that she can like you.

Pay Attention to Her

One of the most important things considered by women is attention. It is very simple to show your girl that you care about her. When she is talking, pay attention, and look her in the eyes. You can also just send a short message to greet her. She should feel your presence even when you not with her. However, you should not confuse this with chasing her everywhere she goes. It is important to give her space. You can pop up when she least expects it. If you closely watch her reaction, then you will see that she is attracted to you.

Wear Red When Going Out

When you are going for a night out with a girl, carefully consider your dress since it is something that turns on a girl. You should always wear red since this color symbolizes love and passion and it also presents good sexual energy. Wearing red makes you attractive and the girl you are dating will feel special and happy to be in your company.

Utilize Reverse Psychology

If you want to draw the attention of a woman, you can use the technique of reverse psychology. This is when you present a challenging situation for the person you like so that she can pay attention to you. For instance, you can tell the person you like that you are not the right person for her or you are not easy to get. She will make an effort to try to understand why you are saying that thereby developing a keen interest to know you better. This way, you can draw her attention and she will ultimately like you.

Dating the person you like can be a challenge given that you experience mixed feelings first. The fear of being rejected is the worst scenario every man can ever take lightly. However, with certain psychological tips, everything is possible and you can win any girl that you have a crush with. It is only a matter of effort and using the right approach that can turn on the interests of the woman to like you.

