With a bounty of sun, the giant island nation and continent of Australia is landlocked. Like any island nation that is restricted from movement because of political or territorial disputes, nations like Australia, Switzerland or Israel learn that they need to be self-sufficient and fend for themselves.

They create a local and sustainable food supply, support basic industries like paper and supplies, meet their needs by creating a federal water system that does not rely on another country; and by creating a power network and grid that does not rely on Middle East oil that may or may not be embargoed if a nation feels like it.

If we look to successful countries in the world we see the hopeful ambitions of countries like Israel which is blessed with an enormous amount of sun and yet its renewable energy output remains low at about 5%, mostly all of it provided by solar panels. Israel prides itself on being more green energy producer by tapping into its newly drilled natural natural gas fields in the Mediterrean Sea.

Environmentalists know that natural gas though cleaner than oil is not really a green energy source and neither is hydroelectric energy. One country that has been setting real renewable energy goals it can meet is Germany. They have set the model for the western world on how it can be done –– until Australia came speeding by.

Australia is by far the world leader in adopting and implementing renewable energy in the last few years. Renewable energy in Australia is growing at a per-capita rate (that means per person) at a rate that’s 10 times faster than the world average.

Now more than ever –– as we sit at home to work and play on the Internet at scales never before seen on the planet –– we need to be mindful about how our data is served. Consider Australia’s Cyxtera. It is the first data centre in Asia-Pacific to employ solar power as a renewable energy source. A very important idea to consider as we engage in online learning, Zoom meetings, or play the luck of the draw with any online casino in Australia.

It is estimated that between 2018 and 2020 Australia will have by the end of this year installed more than 16 GW of solar energy and wind energy which is equaling an average of 220 watts per person per year which is 3 times faster than what Germans are doing.

Well, Australia does have endless sun…

Some key points:

A dramatic increase in the production of large-scale solar energy farms made up about half of the new energy renewable energy that was accounted for in 2018

There was a 10-time increase in solar farm construction 2017 to 2018.

Solar energy accounted for 5.2% (or 11.7 TWh) of Australia’s total electrical energy production (227.8 TWh) in the year 2018.

In 2018, Australia’s wind farms produced 33.5 percent of the nation’s clean energy and supplied 7.1 per cent of Australia’s overall electricity.

Some 850 MW of wind energy was installed in 2018, making it the best ever year for installed wind farm capacity. Go Australia!

