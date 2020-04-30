Beat COVID-19 boredom with a few free clicks!

It’s now months into your hometown’s COVID-19 paralysis and you’ve exhausted ways to keep positive and productive. You need to replenish your toolkit of coping techniques, whether you’re cooped up solo, shacked up with a mate, or running a home school – slash – daycare center. Fear not! Green Prophet brings you point and click diversions, all free.
I’m in New York City. I’ve Marie Kondo-ed my apartment three times. Cooked weeks’ worth of new vegetarian meals, and shared them with neighbors. Sewn dozens of goofy face masks ’til my elastic stash ran dry.
I’m lucky in that I’m still working; hours of ZOOM and WebEx conferences where the new virtual office “bingo” is guessing who’ll talk the longest before realizing they’re on mute.
Netflix binging and the head-twist of switching between CNN and Fox News have lost their charms. And the 7 PM ringing of pots and pans and clapping and singing for our medical workers – while heartfelt – has me eyeing the rooftops for a good jumping off point.
So much for being positive and productive. What I need is a new diversion. Seems I’m not at all alone. Casting out a net via the internet – a digital call for help – and I caught a whopper. A list, ever-changing and expanding, of free experiential websites that surely contain something that appeals to you.
Check it out, and widely share. And if you have links to other sites that will take users on a much-needed break from current events – please drop them in the comments section. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and enjoy.
Drawing
Drawing tutorials and live draw sessions
Art links – drawing, painting, etc.
Museums
NYC Museum of Modern Art free classes
Smithsonian
Cooper Hewitt “Digital Mansion”
Virtual-museum-resources
Books
Download free books from New York Public Library
Outside Destinations
Explore Yellowstone National Park
Tour Mars with the Curiosity Rover
New York Botanical Garden at Home
Home Workouts
Yoga
Dance
Music
Billboard magazine live stream concerts
Variety of artists/musicians
Public Broadcasting S 13 Play Recordings
Opera
Puzzles
Mental Health
Comedy
Comedy Cellar live stream shows
Animals
Sewing
Free films
Stream curated shorts from Tribeca Film Festival
Documentaries from Field of Vision
Public Broadcasting free films
Free cultural and educational content
Theater
15-Broadway-plays-and-musicals-you-can-watch-on-stage-from-home
Streaming Musicals and Theater
Links to streaming theater that’s available now
Cooking
Kids
Live Doodling with Mo Willems daily
Tuesday story telling with the Moth and activities for kids
Engineering activities for Kids
Scary Crime Stories
True Crime – listen read, watch
Find something you liked? Know some links we missed? Please drop your info in the comments section. We all need more positive diversion.