What Is Solar Power and How Does It Work? 

Global warming is real. It is the very thing that is causing the erratic behavior of the weather, and it has adverse effects in the form of climate change. Global warming is happening because of our carbon footprint—we produce carbon and other harmful substances that increase the earth’s temperature.

One of the culprits is electricity. Until now, we heavily rely on burning fossil fuels and coal to produce power, including gasoline and diesel. As such, a solution is to use solar power. What this means is that we get power from the sun and then use that to power our cars and everything that needs electricity.

But how does it work?

Solar Panels

The sun is like a nuclear reactor. It releases energy which is called photons. This is what gives life to everything. The photons travel from the sun, about 93 million miles, to the earth, and this takes about eight minutes. To capture the photons, you need solar panels. Studies show that the sun sends enough energy to the earth every hour—enough to supply one year of our power needs!

Solar panels are made of solar cells, which are, in turn, made of silicon and a lot of semi-conductors. As the photons hit the solar panels, the electrons of the atoms are separated. The solar panels have positive and negative terminals that use the electron as a source of electricity. To generate more electricity, you need more electrons. To get more electrons from the photons, you need more solar panels.

Solar Batteries

One of the main challenges of drawing power from the sun is how to store the power. The solar batteries are the storage systems that work much like your portable batteries. As you know, you need batteries so that the power you got from the sun can be used at night. The more power you need, the larger battery you should have.

The battery converts the direct current from the sun into an alternating current. As an alternating current, the power can now be stored. Since the sun shines almost the whole day, your solar panels are capturing excessive power, more than what you need during the day time. This excess power is what the battery stores.

Take note that a battery has a power and capacity rating. Capacity is measured in kilowatt-hours or kWh. Batteries with various kWh capacity are stacked together to work as one. Capacity will not tell you how much power you can generate. It is the power rating that will tell you this. Kilowatts is the amount of power that a battery can deliver.

A battery with high capacity but low power can only power low-level appliances but for a long time. A battery with low capacity but high power can power up even ACs, but only for a few hours.

Summary

Whether you are playing console games or free slot machine games without downloading or registration on your phone, you need power. Today, installing solar panels is still expensive, but we should all move to this model one day to help save the earth.

