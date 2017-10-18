Tips for taking care of your mouth while traveling

You might have heard of fluoride-free green toothpaste or the local Middle East toothbrush the miswak. But when you travel, you need to be serious about your teeth. As any Orthodontist at FamilyBraces.ca will tell you, just because you’re going on vacation doesn’t mean that bacteria and dental problems are taking a break as well. To have a healthy dental hygiene, it’s imperative that you maintain your dental habits even when you’re far away from home. Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Be mindful of the local food

Depending on where you’re going, you will probably have the opportunity to eat some exotic or at the very least different looking food. If you have known problems with small bits of food or specific ingredients that give your teeth trouble, try to avoid anything that might look the part. Dental concerns amplify when traveling because no matter where you go, you still need to eat.

Packing all your cleaning products

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when traveling is that they don’t bring their dental care toolkit with them. That might not be what you call it, but undoubtedly you have your toothbrush, toothpaste and even floss back home, not to mention a slew of other dental hygiene products.

If not, then you should look into getting them, but if you do, then you need to make sure that they end up in your traveling bag. Make sure you pack them when preparing for a trip because they will play a critical role in how your dental hygiene will resist while abroad.

Schedule a checkup before leaving

A toothache can completely ruin your family vacation if untreated. That’s why you need to take time out of your schedule and visit your dentist before leaving home. There’s a chance they might discover something and treat it in time for your vacation. Otherwise, you risk traveling with a real nasty toothache that you won’t be able to treat away from home for multiple reasons. For one, you might not have insurance abroad, and even if you did, local costs might force you to return home a lot earlier than planned.

Remember always to have a pack of gum on your person. While it might not be the most efficient solution on its own, always having gum can help you eliminate a lot of bacteria and food residue from beneath your teeth and clean your mouth quite a bit. It’s inexpensive, and it doesn’t take up that much space. For someone that’s looking to pack light, it’s the perfect tool to have.

Traveling might be an opportunity to relax, but it’s not an excuse to stop taking care of your teeth and overall oral hygiene. Keep in mind that bad habits have a way to making themselves stick, so even a couple of days of not brushing your teeth can turn you into someone that’s utterly complacent.

