Is Bitcoin’s future a gamble?

It promises to democratize data, banking, information access. It can cut out the greedy middle man, the banks, processes that are obsolete. When all parties agree it can be stable, and secure. Bitcoin, or cryptocurrencies, can radically revolutionize our world as we know it. Read here about what Blockchain can do for the environment.

But not everyone is buying into the glory. Last month China blocked all cryptocurrencies, sending Bitcoin’s value plummeting. But it’s starting to be looked at seriously by banks in the United States, including the SEC now building regulation for its use, and Europe, as they fear this new form of monetary transactions could disrupt the entire banking system in the world.

Looking on the darker side of society, the online gaming and gambling industry could profit from blockchain transactions which could once and for all regulate an industry that’s been like the Wild West in the online environment. While Vegas casinos and Native American casinos are very much legal, online casinos in the United States are illegal. It’s been hard for the Feds to regulate the industry, but blockchain, this article states could change all that. Gambling can bring ruin to some people’s lives but the tax dividends it creates can be put to good use building schools, hospitals.

Share this: Email

Print

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Pocket



Comments

comments