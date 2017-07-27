How to claim compensation after suffering injury from natural disaster

The planet’s in flux. The world as we know is changing. Floods, drought, and severe weather are causing harm. If you have been injured in an accident caused by a natural phenomenon and you are thinking about claiming personal injury compensation, there are a few facts you need to know.



Registering your claim for compensation made easy



Most claims for compensation are made entirely online, but you can choose to call a helpline for accidents through which you can enquire about the compensation claim process and get assistance from online advisers.

Where does the blame lie?



The first and most important thing is that someone else has to be responsible for the accident or circumstances that led to your injury. If you were solely to blame yourself, you will not be able to register a claim.



You may, however, have some self-blame attached to the incident. For example, you might have tripped over something because your mind was elsewhere at the time. However, if the object or obstruction that caused your trip had not been left there by someone else in the first place, you wouldn’t have fallen and injured yourself. In other words, it is possible to have some element of self-blame involved just as long as there is third-party blame to be taken into account too.



The nature and severity of the injury



The next thing that has to be considered in order to validate any compensation claim is the nature of the injury and whether or not you received any treatment for it. This is to prevent anyone claiming for minor, insignificant injuries such as grazes and bruises. Therefore, compensation claim law stipulates that you should have been given professional, medical treatment for the injury you suffered.



When did the accident happen?



Last but not least, there is the timeframe to consider. Your accident must have taken place sometime during the three years immediately prior to the date you register your claim. There are, however, a couple of noteworthy exceptions to this rule. Check your local country laws for legal status.



The first exception is with regard to minors. A minor in this context is someone who was under the age of 18 when the accident and injury occurred. In this situation, the parents or guardians of the minor can register a claim on the minor’s behalf. The problem is that they might not do this for one reason or another. Where a parent or guardian fails to register a claim, the injured minor can do so him/herself when he/she reaches the age of 18. He/she actually has three years from their 18th birthday to decide whether or not to claim.



Seeking help with your claim



If all of these factors can be accounted for, you will be entitled to register a claim for personal injury compensation. Today, more people than ever are able to access compensation for accidents that weren’t their fault. This is in part thanks to a rise in claims companies helping people to register cases, together with TV advertising campaigns which have made victims more aware of their rights.



