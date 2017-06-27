Stock loans for green businesses and family shareholders

Your business and family has worked hard over the many years to build a successful company that went public a few years ago. Now you and your siblings control the majority of public shares. With all that hard work and great success, you would like to cash out. But your siblings would like to keep the appearance of the family controlling the company for the next few years. This is a tough situation to be in, some research by the staff at green money found a solution for this problem. A stock loan, it will be explored in greater depth below.

How It Works

First and foremost, you should understand precisely how the stock loan works. While it may vary slightly from each lender to lender, there are many commonalities. First and foremost, in this type of scenario, the asset for the loan is a pubically traded security, either a stock or a bond. The security is pledged to the lender, the lender will issue Terms of the Loan, if both parties agree, a contract is drawn up and executed. After shares are moved to a custodian account, the lender funds the borrow. At the end of the loan term, the borrower pays back the loan, plus interest, and the shares are returned.

Who to turn to?

There are many major benefits of the stock loans provided by Qilin World Capital. With their research in the Asian markets, Qilin has a reputation for an efficient and trustworthy team that works to help the borrower reach their capital goals. After emailing to them, we learned that their executive team has originated over $2 billion USD in loans combined.

A Non-Recourse Loan

It should be known that Qilin World Capital’s stock loan product is actually a nonrecourse loan. This makes it very beneficial for the borrower. While a pledge or collateral is often required, the borrower is typically no personally liable. In terms of the stock loan, this gives the family the ability to end the arrangement at any point in time. When they’re ready to throw in the chips and take their money, they’ll be able to do so without any repercussions whatsoever. As long as they play their cards correctly, this will give the ability to maximize their returns. This is another reason that shareholder families should consider taking out a stock loan when they need money.

Deciding With The Market

Generally, it is best for the shareholding family to make their decision based on the market’s moves. Volatility can easily move stock prices to drop and climb erratically. Therefore, the shareholder family should always allow the markets to play a role in their final decision. When the stock prices are low, the family should hold. When prices right to all-time highs, it might be a good idea to sell out right away. This is one of the major benefits of the stock loan from Qilin. It gives the borrower the ability to increase their returns by acting strategically.

Maximum Flexibility

Finally, it is vital to realize that the stock loan offers maximum flexibility. In many cases, the borrower will not be required to explain their reasoning. Instead, they’ll simply need to fill out the application and they’ll be either approved or denied for the loan. This truly gives the borrower the ability to take out the stock loan for almost any purpose. This is generally not the case for other types of loans.

