The magical wonder leaf Neem: 10 ways Neem works its magic

Before you decide to spend hundreds of dollars on skin care products and cosmetics, or even get off your couch and walk to the nearest pharmacy, there is a better way to save money with a natural product called Neem. Like black cumin which we love to talk about, Neem is another plant that is considered magical by some Asian countries. Neem comes from a plant called Azadirachta indica, also known as Nimtree, or Indian Lilac. Go au natural without parabens and preservatives in your creams.
Here are 10 ways Neem can work wonders on your skin:
1. Quick exfoliation. Add a little honey to Neem powder and applied on the skin to exfoliate. This keeps your face clean and free from the dirt and grime off the street; use it as a paste or mask and gently scrub it off after ten minutes. Wash off with cold water and pat dry. Do this three times a week for a month for best results.
2. Detox with Neem. If you are fair-skinned, use Neem to create radiant skin. Boil Neem leaves drink half a cup of the juice to help fight microbes and bacteria, and free radicals too. Breaking down free radicals that prevent skin cancer.
3. An early morning snack. “You are what you eat” says the old adage, so why not begin with an early morning ritual on an empty stomach, chewing a bunch of fresh Neem leaves? In doing so, the blood vessels are purified and natural detoxification happens. Infections are removed from within, which if left unchecked can burst out on the surface as eruptions, pimples, acne, eczema and other skin ailments.
4. Neem paste to treat scars and blemishes. Grind a cup of Neem leaves and add two teaspoons of turmeric and one teaspoon of lime and honey. Apply the paste on the face for twenty minutes, and do this twice a week. Gently rub the chin and the cheeks in circular motion, and the neck in vertical moves. Wash off with cold water;the antibacterial properties will heal blemishes and scars in no time.
5. Skin ulcers. Did you know that the paste of Neem leaves can help reduce the painful effects of skin ulcers? Scabies, eczema or psoriasis? Use the paste of Neem to do away with blemishes the holistic way!
6. Aid bites and stings. The oil from Neem leaves and its seeds help act to relieve stings and bites, cuts and wounds, knicks and rashes too.
7. Eyebrow dandruff and lice. Sounds disgusting to think about it but some of us actually suffer from eyebrow dandruff and extra yuck, lice. If left untreated could leave a ghastly sight in years to come. A teaspoon of Neem paste can fix you up.
8. Neem wash. Suffering from chicken pox and worried about the scars? Worry not; grab a bottle of fresh Neem juice extracted from the leaves and mix it in a bucket of water. Wash your face five times a day and the scars may go away. Looking for some more varieties of face washes and skin toners? Go check out NeimanMarcus.com. Get a kick-starter discount on a wide range of medicinal and fruity face washes by availing coupons and promo codes at Neiman Marcus. Now, shop to your heart’s content without compromising on your cosmetic needs.
9. Shiny eyebrows and lashes. Neem leaf paste can help keep the eyebrows thick and the lashes thicker should you suffer from thinness. Apply once a day and a month from now you may notice a difference.
10. Remove dark circles around your eyes. A teaspoon of Neem paste is all that you need. Chill the paste for an hour in the freezer, and apply it on your eyelids with a cucumber peel on each eye to help cool the zone. Remove in ten minutes and wash off with cold water.
With so many benefits from the Indian Lilac or Neem plant, we wonder why anyone would spend tons of money on chemical based products, when Mother Nature really has it all!
Image of Neem from Shutterstock
44 thoughts on “The magical wonder leaf Neem: 10 ways Neem works its magic”
The traditional method is to snap off a twig of the tree and chew on it. The astringent qualities of the bark prevented bleeding gums, tooth decay and foul smell long before the advent of toothpaste. Neem leaf is famous in ayurvedic texts for having an almost magical effect on the skin.
I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of net thus from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks
to web.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog.
You have some really good articles and I think I
would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link
back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Take care!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come
more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.