4 thoughts on “kasbah-du-toubkal-imlil-morocco-DSC00378”
Walking holidays in Morocco with Rachid Aztat. I’m a qualified mountain leader from national CFAMM (training center for mountain crafts in Tabant) and work on a freelance basis in Morocco. I have been leading groups of adults and children in the mountains for 5 years. I warmly invite you to join me on guided tours in the High Atlas Mountain and Sahara.
for more information please contact us. http://www.private-marrakech-day-trips.com
I lead all the walks myself and I have previously walked each mountains route before. There are many mountain walks on offer in Morocco, including Jbel Toubkal the highest mountain in North Africa. Please tell us about your program if you do not find it in our website I will tailor a holiday to your requirements.
We are a small and friendly company and are here to help you organize your trekking in Morocco. We can lead a wide range of treks from the strenuous summit treks of Jbel Toubkal and Mt M’Goun, to more relaxing Atlantic coast treks along the beaches and dunes, the Sahara Desert , Valley of Roses & Jbel Sirwa.
Our treks will provide unforgettable authentic Morocco cultural experiences as you immerse yourself into the stunning scenery and Berber festivities.
Dar Achain guesthouse
Located in a tiny village of the same name on the western slope of the Imlil valley, Dar Achain is a family-run guesthouse of Aztat family. It is also a place where most of the PathFinders trekking routes start or finish. The three-floor house offers accommodation on the two top floors, while the ground floor is occupied by the owners. The two terraces with their wonderful view over the valley are amazing places to chill out over a homemade tajine and a pot of mint tea after a demanding day. It serves as an ideal starting spot for exploring all corners of the valley with its irrigation channels, waterfalls, shrine, rivers, viewpoints, and apple orchards. The cooking workshops are held here – for more information please contact us.