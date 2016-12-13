How to go green with eco-friendly clothing

If you thought the trend in clothing was showing your nips, you couldn’t be more wrong. So, what is the trend you ask? Well, first and foremost–it’s going green! Living a sustainable lifestyle isn’t limited to recycling water bottles and buying a few plants. No! You can choose to go green through your clothing, as well. I know, you’re wondering if you’ll be stuck to wearing a burlap sack. I have some good news. You can wear more than just a burlap sack, you can actually be quite stylish with eco-friendly clothing.

Listen, clothing designers have to keep their ears to the ground. They know their customers are doing more to sustain the earth and the environment. So, they are getting in on the eco-friendly trend.

And, I’m not trying to diminish going green. It is not a trend, it is definitely a lifestyle that we should all follow as best we can. The more knowledge and research you perform on the subject, the more actions you can take. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing–baby steps are fine, as long as you continue to build upon what you have learned about going green. So, let’s talk about eco-friendly friendly fashion, okay?

Eco-friendly and trendy

Top designers are already embracing synthetic and recycled materials. Lynette Pone McIntyre,Lucky magazine’s senior market editor said, “When eco-fashion started, the fabrication wasn’t as great. It felt very burlappy. The quality wasn’t quite there. Over the past 10 years, technology has changed so much. You can’t tell what’s eco-friendly or not. People are really caring where their clothing is coming from — anyone from 10-, 12-year-olds to 90-year-olds. Just like they care where their food is coming from, their carbon footprint.”

Currently, green apparel makes up about $5 billion in the $200 billion fashion industry. Still, a decade ago, it wasn’t even half a billion dollars. As you can see, eco-fashion has come a long way. Designers are taking it one step further by producing apparel that people want to wear. This isn’t about the pleather jackets from the 70s.

Sass Brown, acting assistant dean of the Fashion Institute of Technology’s School of Art and Design shared, “Initially, when green fashion started to make any kind of inroads into the apparel industry, it was headed by activists. Now it’s headed by designers and all tiers of distribution and all taste levels and all price points.”

Just as an example, you can purchase vegan shoes in a wide variety of styles and colors. In addition, there are many faux-leather vegan designs and faux fur. They’re just as plush and beautiful as their real counterparts too.

Several decades ago, celebrities and the elites of society, flaunted fur coats and leather wear. Today, it’s rare to see a celebrity actually wear real fur. Green fashion is certainly making many inroads. Plus, technology is helping to push it even further.

Organic materials

When you do purchase new clothing, try to consider the material. It should be organic. For example, to grow cotton commercially–insecticides and pesticides are used to ward off bugs, weeds, snails, fungi and molds. These chemicals damage the soil, produce harmful runoff and even cause cancer in farmers.

On the other hand, organic cotton is a natural and non-harmful product. In order for cotton to be labeled organic, it must be grown without toxic chemicals for three years. The same standards apply to dyeing of the fabrics.

How clothes can damage our planet

Chemicals farmers use to protect the textiles can harm wildlife, contaminate the soil and the foods we eat. Clothes that are thrown away take up landfills. Much of it is hard to decompose. Chemicals used to bleach and color fabrics can damage the environment and your health. People who make the clothes can work in horrific conditions, working long hours for little money.

So, it really helps to go green with your fashion. And, this doesn’t mean you have to swap out your entire wardrobe with only organic clothing. Just start taking some inventory and keep these tips in mind for when you want to go shopping again. Retailers that offer organic clothing include:

H&M

Zara

Top Shop

Banana Republic



Vintage clothing

Who doesn’t love a classic look? Since some clothing can be hard to decompose, why not reuse them? Reduce, reuse, recycle–right? You can get some great deals on vintage clothing and look quite classy and elegant too. I personally love to dress from different eras–don’t we all?

You don’t have to wait for Halloween either. Plus, vintage clothing gives you a unique way to expand your wardrobe. You might even find some items in mint condition. Don’t let that fashion go to waste. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about someone else having the same outfit!

Ask mom or grandma for some clothing

You can be sure they have some great pieces in their closet. They might not even wear them anymore. This is another way to get some vintage fashion.

If they’re willing to part with it, this is the most inexpensive means of going green with clothing. My grandmother gave me a wool coat she bought in the 70s. It is my favorite coat that I use every winter.

Make something new out of your old clothes, or repair them

If you can sew buttons and small tears, then there’s no need to ditch your clothing. You can also ask a tailor. Like most people, you probably have items stuck in the back of your closet that you haven’t worn in ages. Try new combinations for a fresh look. Maybe replace the buttons, or sew on some rhinestones. You might find you have a new hobby, while ensuring your clothing doesn’t contribute to overwhelming landfill spaces.

Now do you believe that you can go green with eco-friendly clothing and not be limited to a burlap sack? Do some research for retailers that have organic lines, and you may be surprised at the variety and well-known brand names. And, strut your stuff with vintage fashion—this includes mom and grandma’s closet if they’re willing!