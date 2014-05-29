Studio Cheha’s awesome optical illusion makes flat LED lamps look 3D


Studio Cheha

Studio Cheha’s Nir Chehanowski has designed an extraordinary flat LED lamp that looks three dimensional. Called Bulbing, the lamp is made of high quality materials and manufactured locally in Tel Aviv.


Studio Cheha 3D LED lights

It looks like a bulging three dimensional bulb, but actually it’s only 5mm thick and 100 percent flat.

Studio Cheha uses a laser cutting process to cut out the acrylic glass, which is known for its superior light-transmitting  properties. Each lamp comes with five different designs that are easily lifted out of the base.

“Bulbing is a development of my earlier works,” writes Chehanowski, “using 3D wire-frame images and transferring them onto 2D materials, to create functional and delicate design pieces that trick the eye!”

Studio Cheha

In addition to having the surprise element that is certain to impress guests, the energy-efficient LED bulb produces an warm glow without overheating. And it will last up to 50,000 hours!

The base is CNC-cut from plywood birch and then handcrafted and sanded, ensuring the most dedicated attention to detail and resulting in a truly spectacular design that is bound to liven up any room.

All circuitry is wired, adhering to the highest electric standards,” Studio Cheha notes in their Kickstarter campaign


bulbing studio cheha“Upon placing the acrylic glass design in the lamp’s base (where the LED is positioned), the light breaks through the etched surface.”

If you’d like to support the campaign, you can have your very own optical illusion at home. There are several designs to choose from, including a skull, teddy bear, galaxy or a starry night.

:: Studio Cheha

2 thoughts on “Studio Cheha’s awesome optical illusion makes flat LED lamps look 3D”

  1. Harry says:
    December 28, 2016 at 6:01 PM

    Do you make custom designs? I can show you photo – maybe business deal…. contact me

    Reply
  2. Shane Runga says:
    May 3, 2016 at 4:54 AM

    hey can you make custom designs like a truck logo badge i want a kenworth truck badge can they be made in more than one color on the same lamp.cheers

    Reply

