Mustafa Salim Abdullah Barami Omani Inventor Share this:EmailPrintGoogleLinkedInRedditTumblrTwitterFacebookPinterestPocket
2 thoughts on “Mustafa Salim Abdullah Barami Omani Inventor”
Dear Mustafa,
I am from Oman and i tried to reach you but could not managed to get your contact.
I believe we have a good business for you.
Please contact me ASAP: 96200305 HILAL AL ISMAILI
Mustafa, I am very interested in learning about your research with conversion of palm tree waste into various applications. I look forward to hearing back from you. I live mostly in Florida (USA) and we too have a lot of Palm trees like you do.
Warmest regards, Rob.